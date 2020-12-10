‘They’re Getting on DaNerves at This Point’: DaniLeigh Roasted for Implying She’s Been Dating DaBaby for More Than a Year

DaniLeigh is claiming her man DaBaby and fans are roasting her over it.

The “Dominican Mami” singer posted a video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 8, hinting at their relationship timeline, which may have overlapped with DaBaby’s ex and the mother of his daughter, MeMe.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby. (Photo: @danileigh/Instagram)

“I miss you,” she captioned the video of the “Rockstar” rapper.

The clip showed the date Sept. 25, 2019, seemingly declaring how long they’ve been an item.

“Ok we get it. They’re getting on DaNerves at this point🤦🏽‍♂️,” one fan remarked of DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s relationship.

Another said, “OH MY GOD CLOWNETTE WE DONT CARE🥱.”

“Girl, please stop. You the only one who wants him,” another detractor commented.

Others made comments regarding the timeline of the “BOP” rapper and his ex-girlfriend.

“So she been a sister wife. What a flex,” one person said.

Another added, “Ms. Sidechick turned main chick is so happy to be claimed.”

DaniLeigh first posted a photo with DaBaby on Dec. 4, confirming their relationship after months of online flirting and videos of them hanging out with each other.

“My baby❤️ idc,” she captioned the post.

The rapper also referenced the singer and her album “Movie” on his new song “8 Figures” with the line, “Had to call my Dominican boo thing (she) / Call me down, I’m on FaceTime with Movie.”

DaBaby’s ex MeMe seemingly responded to their relationship news on her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 7.

Meme reposted a quote that said, “I DON’T post him, I be with him in real life.”

She also shared another post that read, “Yall ever plotted on a n—a? Like yeah ima get him.”

DaBaby has yet to address the possible overlapping timeline between his relationship with his 2-year-old daughter’s mother and his relationship with singer DaniLeigh.