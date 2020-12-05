‘Was This a Month Ago’: Rapper DaBaby’s On-and-Off Bae Throws Shade to Singer DaniLeigh After She Posts Photo Cuddled Up with the MC

Platinum-selling rapper DaBaby’s music career isn’t the only thing of his that makes headlines on blogs. His love life is also stirring up a lot of chatter between fans and MeMe, his ex and mother of his first child.

Recently, singer/songwriter and DaBaby’s main boo, DaniLeigh, uploaded an Instagram photo of herself hugging the “Blame It on Baby” MC from behind with caption reading “My baby❤️ IDC.”

Fans of the Miami native were all here for the couple pic, which garnered over 775,000 likes. The photo eventually led to a discussion on Twitter about the 28-year-old juggling multiple women in his life.

Singer DaniLeigh and rapper DaBaby. @IamDaniLeigh/Instagram

“DaniLeigh and DaBaby are cute together. But he gone be back with his baby mama by Christmas,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to DaniLeigh’s post.

“Omg, I thought them together was a joke!!!” a fan said in surprise.

“DaniLeigh and DaBaby are a perfect example of what happens when you put your relationship on the Internet. EVERYONE and their mama can have something to say, and I don’t wanna give Mfers that kind of power.”

“Babymomma Twitter is trying to attack DaniLeigh for helping DaBaby move on,” another fan wrote with three laughing crying emojis.

MeMe, the mother of the rapper’s firstborn, also chimed in on the couple’s flick. She took to her Instagram story with a photo of her and DaBaby, writing, “Was this a month ago?!” with crying laughing emojis.

MeMe, the mother of DaBaby’s first child, post a photo on Instagram Stories of herself with the rapper and adds a cryptic message. (Photo: @officialmeme.o/Instagram)

“I got the say, so I called a quits. I prepare y’all for everything, lol. Don’t let this sh– go over ya heads,” she added in another slide.

DaBaby’s first baby mother, MeMe, posts a cryptic message on her Instagram story. (Photo: @officialmeme.o/Instagram)

DaniLeigh has yet to respond to MeMe’s posts but seems unbothered, because, in her Instagram Story, she uploaded another photo of herself smirking while resting her head on the “Bop” rapper’s back.

Singer DaniLeigh and rapper DaBaby. (Photo: @iamdanileigh/Instagram)

Earlier in the year, the North Carolina native confirmed that he had another baby on the way with another woman.

MeMe posted text messages on the Internet about the ordeal.

He responded to the messy situation in a video, saying, “When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f—ing with me in any way, shape, or form.”

MeMe fired back with a message on her Instagram story, writing, “A ‘man’ would never try to disable a woman, but uplift her.. A lilboy wants to control and take advantage of women . Let’s drop facts.”

DaniLeigh and DaBaby’s relationship rumors date back to early this year after the two collaborated on each other’s projects. DaniLeigh choreographed her boo’s “Bop” video, and DaBaby was featured on DaniLeigh’s “Levi High” record,” CheatSheet.com reported.

Despite the chaos of back-and-forth drama with his ex, the “Easy” singer made it clear with her pics that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.