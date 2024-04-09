‘R SHELLY … Cause This Is Not Ok’: DaBaby Shocks Fans with Footage of ‘Sexual Assault’ After Overly Touchy Older Woman Fondles Him During Photo Op

Things got a little too hot and heated when rapper DaBaby was spotted at a gas station one night by one of his middle-aged female fans.

Now, following their encounter, the rapper jokingly says he was sexually assaulted and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The clip, which DaBaby posted to Instagram on April 6 and captioned “Just got tried at the Gas station,” begins with the rapper sitting inside his Rolls-Royce with a friend in the passenger seat. He’s approached by a female fan who requested a photograph.

“Why my phone acting stupid, as f—k?” she bemoaned after telling him she was on her way to work.

“Come on, I gotta ride, auntie,” he says, agreeing to the fan’s request.

“Ooh you got me shaking,” the fan confessed, to which DaBaby replied cooly, “Don’t shake, baby.”

DaBaby is seen backstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on Aug. 22, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The fan, ready to snap her photograph, casually climbs into the vehicle, situating herself in the driver’s seat with DaBaby. She looks over to the rapper’s companion in the passenger seat and greets them, “Oh, hey, y’all.”

Shocked at how cozy the fan got with him, the “Rockstar” chart-topper points out that she is practically sitting in his lap.

The woman quickly blurted in response, “I wanna f—k you.”

Snap after snap, the fan instructed DaBaby to smile and playfully giggled like a fan half her age. After capturing all of her photos, as she attempted to exit the car, she told the Carolina rapper to “be careful” and to “be safe,” but not before reaching back in and patting his upper thigh and slowly rubbing near his private part.

“She sexually assaulted me,” the artist said to the camera. He followed by posting the exchange on Instagram with the caption, “Anything for you auntie (kiss face emoji).”

DaBaby’s comment section lit up with everything from outrage to laughter.

“She was ready to drop down and put her hands on her knees , lol” one comment read. Another commenter nicknamed the woman “R SHELLY,” adding, “This is not ok.”

One person got serious and said, “This is funny but it’s not, because you were definitely assaulted!!! Auntie was ready!”

DaBaby has a history of getting violent, with fans overzealous fans who are trying to take flicks. In 2020, while performing at Whiskey North in Tampa during his “Up Close N Personal Tour,” the rapper slapped a woman in a crowd after she stuck her camera in his face.

At the time, he thought the woman had hit him. After an informal investigation, it was discovered, according to TMZ, he smacked the wrong person. The person who assaulted him was next to her. DaBaby would later admit he was wrong for his actions. Despite issuing a mea culpa, the woman still lawyered up and sued the artist.

In the recent video with his auntie, he seems a lot more laid back — and most certainly won’t be lawyering up over this “assault.”