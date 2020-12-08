‘I Be with Him In Real Life’: DaBaby’s On-and-Off Girlfriend Continues Taking Shots at Him and His Boo Danileigh

DaBaby and Danileigh may have made their relationship Instagram official, but the mother of his daughter, MeMe, is determined to have the last word.

The singer-songwriter-choreographer confirmed her long-rumored relationship with the Grammy-nominated “Rockstar” rapper on Dec. 4, and to say that his longtime off-and-on-girlfriend MeMe is not happy about it would be a massive understatement. Initially, she appeared to respond to DaniLeigh’s image confirming their status, which showed the “Easy” singer hugging the shirtless “Suge” rapper from behind, by posting her own relationship receipts.

Danileigh and DaBaby. (Photo: @iamdanileigh/Instagram)

DaniLeigh, however, didn’t let the shade get her down and shared another image of herself and “her baby” looking real close in her Instagram Stories on Dec. 7. It didn’t take long for a meme to show up on MeMe’s page, however, which again appeared to be another direct response to the couple. “I DON’T post him, I be with him in real life,” read the image.

Relationship rumors have swirled around DaBaby and DaniLeigh since earlier in the year, when the two appeared to be getting cozy with each other after collaborating on projects, with DaniLeigh choreographing the music video for his hit single “BOP,” and DaBaby dropping a feature on her song “Levi High.”

@officialmeme.o/Instagram

This isn’t the first time MeMe has fired shots at DaniLeigh on social media, having engaged in a tit-for-tat in March, and probably won’t be the last, but her latest apparent response to DaBaby’s relationship has fans wondering why she appears to be attempting to hold on so tightly to someone they feel hasn’t shown her the respect she deserves from a partner.

“Looks like Dani with him in real life too,” called out a follower.

“So y’all sharing ? Okay cool . Next story 🤣,” a second unimpressed commenter wrote.

“Sis u going out sad just stop let da girl have him,” wrote a third.

“Weird flex but ok,” noted a fourth.

“Why would you brag about being with a man that clearly doesn’t respect you 🙄🤡,” a fifth wondered.

MeMe and DaBaby share a 2-year-old daughter. He’s also a surrogate father to MeMe’s 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. DaBaby has stayed da-busy during 2020, having confirmed earlier this year that he had a second child with a woman who is neither MeMe or DaniLeigh.