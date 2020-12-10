‘Baby Tipped Right Over’: Fans Crack Up as Reginae Drunkenly Models a Fly ‘Fit

Reginae Carter was feeling as good as she looked after sipping a little something, and she took to Instagram to give her best attempt at a model walk while inebriated.

The 22-year-old actress and reality TV personality hopped onto Instagram Live on Dec. 6 for some good old-fashioned drunken clowning but made sure to keep it cute, in true Reginae fashion. Dressed in a black-and-white checkered Christian Dior top, biker shorts, and black mid-calf boots, the Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador was serving a look for sure but apparently had a little too much of the sauce.

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

“Never drinking again lol but this outfit was so cute 🥰,” she captioned the hilarious video, which received more than 190,100 likes.

Ahead of sharing her wobbly strut down the catwalk for the ‘Gram, Reginae went live in the wee hours of the morning with her on-again boo YFN Lucci and some friends to turn up. “It’s my birthday,” she slurred-sang before doing a little dip and going on to declare, “It’s my birthday for the month of November and December!”

While her outfit definitely killed, it was Reginae’s failed attempt to strike a pose that got all the attention.

“Definition of tipsy.. lil baby tipped right over 🤣🤣😍😍😍,” a fan joked.

“That’s what they all say until the next time 😝,” was one response to her caption.

“I’m so glad the couch was there lol 😂 😍,” someone laughed.

“You definitely your mommas child 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” remarked another IG user.

“It’s the falling into the couch but still looking like a Baddie for me 😂😂😂🔥,” an admirer called out.

Reginae celebrated her 22nd birthday on Nov. 29, and some of Atlanta’s most recognizable faces joined her for her club bash, including Lucci, her dad Lil Wayne, mom Toya Johnson, and family friends, including Zonnique Pullins, Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tiny, 2 Chainz, Juvenile, and more. The party was scrutinized for the lack of mask-wearing and social distancing, but Carter didn’t let it rain on her parade, choosing not to comment on the drama.