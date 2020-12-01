‘Y’all Don’t Have to be Fake Concerned’: Zonnique Pullins Fires Back at Criticism for Attending Reginae Carter’s Party While Pregnant Without Mask

Zonnique Pullins took to social media on Nov. 30 to respond to the criticism she received over attending Reginae Carter’s 22nd birthday bash while pregnant and without a mask. Many celebs attended the Nov. 29 Atlanta event, and social media videos showed few, if any, wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The expectant mother trolled her “concerned” followers by tweeting, “Y’all wanna babysit or pay for a birthday or something? Concerned internet people?” Pullins ensured her fans in an Instagram Story that she is fine by revealing she is required to get COVID tested frequently for work. She wrote, “We get COVID tested three times a week for ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’ Y’all don’t have to be fake concerned 24/8.”

@zonniquejailee/Instagram Story

Many people still felt the star put herself and her unborn child at risk Sunday night, even with the explanation.

“Nique…. just bc YOU get tested 3 times a week and YOU don’t have COVID… don’t mean the people around u don’t have it and that’s the issue.”

“Getting tested not gone stop you from getting it 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“I can see why people were concerned… you’re pregnant at a party during a pandemic.”

“I can’t lie very irresponsible of her she’s carrying a whole child! & she didn’t wear a MASK! Something a young mother would do! Smh! She should be thinking of her baby not a friends party!”

Zonnique and boyfriend dressed for Reginae’s 22nd birthday bash. @zonniquejailee

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that pregnant women are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared against non-pregnant women. Additionally, pregnant women with the virus increase the chances of going into early labor.

Despite the controversy, Pullins released her video for her single “FTCU” — an acronym for F*** The Club Up — on Dec. 1. The singer debuted the song back in May. During an interview that month with WrapWomanLA Blog, Pullins opened up about the inspiration behind the track. She said, “For ‘FTCU,’ my close friend and producer J. Reid’s beat inspired the feel and melodies of the song. I was kinda upset with my boyfriend, so I was writing it like, this is what I could be doing, stop playing.”

The 24-year-old also revealed what made her pursue music as a career. “My family is musically inclined – my grandfather, my great-uncle, uncle, mom, and stepdad are all in music, so I grew up surrounded by it.” She added, “My grandpa, uncle, and mom were always my biggest inspirations behind wanting to get into music myself.”