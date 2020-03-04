Here We Go Again: Kim Kardashian Rocks Aaliyah’s Infamous Roberto Cavalli Dress

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters are forever catching heat for their relationships with Black men, their excessive tanning that makes them appear less like white women and for rocking ‘fits and hairstyles ripped right from our beloved Black figures and culture.

This time around Kanye West’s wife is pulling a card from the past by rocking Aaliyah’s Roberto Cavalli look for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kim Kardashian rocks the same dress as Aaliyah from 20 years ago. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram and Courtesy of MTV)

The mother of four posted the photo of her rocking the dress in red and black as a throwback to an old fitting session.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has pulled inspiration from the late singer.

In 2017, Kardashian was dragged on social media for dressing up as Aaliyah from her “Try Again” video. She issued an apology that also stirred up questions about her “colorblind” family.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people were offended by my Aaliyah costume and I am sorry if that offended anyone, but I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture, but rather as a woman I admire and think is amazing, so I don’t agree honestly. I play all kinds of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists as options for our Halloween costumes. We don’t see color in my home. It’s all love and respect. Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes and she wasn’t criticized. My son was Axel Rose. We are just paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple.”

On August 22, 2019, Aaliyah received a wax figure in the Madame Tussaud in Las Vegas. The wax figure wore a replica of Aaliyah’s outfit from her “Try Again” video.