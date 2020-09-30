‘The Pregnancy Glow’: Zonnique Pullins Steals the Spotlight In Reginae Carter’s Group Photo After Fans Focus on Her Baby Bump

It looks like Zonnique Pullins is captivating fans with her adorable baby bump.

Her bestie Reginae Carter recently posted a group photo that showed the two with some of their former The OMG Girlz band members Bahja and Lourdes Rodriguez as well as friend Jayde posing for a cute Instagram snap together. The 21-year-old actress stood in the foreground and center of the click, while Pullins posed to the far right.

“Oh , we’re talking teams ? 😏,” Carter captioned the pic.

The expectant mother wore an open tube top and a pair of form-fitting pants that showed off her bulging belly. Carter’s fans couldn’t help but notice Pullins’ bump and mention how beautiful she looked.

“It’s nique and her baby bump for me 😍😍,” one of Carter’s supporters wrote.

A second person said, “It’s Zonnique baby bump and the pregnancy glow for me ✨💝.”

“Pregnant Nique is giving me life 😭😭😍😍 y’all so pretty,” someone else added.

One IG user commented, “Awww Zonnique looks so cute with her lil bump. This is so cute.”

Pullins, 24, is six months pregnant and is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend of two years, Bandhunta Izzy, 23.

The former OMG Girlz singer announced the news last month with a maternity shoot she shared to Instagram. Carter gushed over her best friend’s pregnancy and said she looked forward to spoiling her goddaughter. In an IG Live question-and-answer session in August, she told fans, “I’m spoiling my God baby fasho.”

Pullins spoke with Atlanta Black Star about her pregnancy and admitted her stepfather, rapper T.I., was shocked by the baby news, while her real father, Edward “Zeboe” Pullins, was upset she took so long to tell him.

“My real dad, I was just like ‘Oh, I’m so nervous.’ Like, I didn’t want to tell any of them because I just feel like if I told one or the other it was gonna get back to them in some type of way. And I just didn’t want — I wanted them to find out from me,” the soon-to-be mother explained. “So, yeah. I can’t really say exactly why, but I guess a big thing was like me being nervous, even though I’m extremely grown.”

Pullins’ mother Tiny Harris has been extremely supportive of her daughter and is excited to have a grandchild on the way.

The songwriter is due in December. This will be her first child and her boyfriend’s third. Bandhunta already has a daughter and a son.