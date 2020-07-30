‘You Better Strut’: Tiny Harris Gives Fans a Run for Their Money with Her Flawless ‘Challenge Accepted’ Photo

Tiny Harris is scorching the internet with her dynamite looks.

The “Just Kickin’ It” singer hasn’t slowed down with posting spicy pics of herself to social media since her birthday nearly two weeks ago and fans are here for every bit of it. Harris recently participated in the new “Women Supporting Women” challenge on Instagram that involves women posting a black-and-white picture of themselves and nominating each other to join in on the viral trend by doing the same with the hashtag #challengeaccepted.

The proud wife of rapper T.I. took to Instagram on Monday, July 27 and shared a snapshot of herself dressed in a Fendi jumpsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Tiny Harris. @majorgirl/Instagram

“Challenge accepted‼️” Harris wrote alongside her post. “Thanks to my friend @monyettashaw for nominating me. Love each other❤️ #Challengeaccepted #Womenempowerment #LetsLove.”

Harris’ beauty and fashion look was complemented with a pair of heels and her long, flowing tendrils. She posed as if she were strutting across the room with shopping bags in her hand, while giving a fierce look at the camera.

IG users fell in love with the celeb’s gorgeous appearance. One fan wrote underneath Harris’ portrait, “Cuz you look 🔥 at right here!!! You giving these young girls a run for their money.”

“Baddest in the game wearing his name #MrsH 🤪,” another said. “That’s a bad b–ch.”

Someone else exclaimed, “You better Strut😍!! I love this pic❤️ that outfit looks amazing on you!” while another person commented “you betta come on thru with all this fabulousness. You beat that walk.”

Tiny Harris and T.I. @majorgirl/Instagram

Harris’ portrait came from a recent birthday photo shoot, she told fans in the comment.

The mother of four celebrated her 45th birthday on July 14 with her husband by her side. The couple took a trip to an exotic island and the “Whatever You Like” rapper also showered his wife with lavish gifts.

Harris suggested that she had the best birthday ever and thanked T.I. for his sweet gestures in a heartfelt IG post.

“This birthday was everything it was suppose to be,” she wrote on July 16. “Thx to My Love @troubleman31 & everyone who helped make my day special. Feels good to be loved… & spoiled😜 I’m grateful…”