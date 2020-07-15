‘To My Queen’: T.I. Pens a Lovely Message to His Wife Tiny Harris and Goes All Out for Her Birthday

T.I. is setting the bar pretty high for men everywhere.

The “King” rapper went all out for his wife Tiny Harris‘ 45th birthday on July 14 with all sorts of gifts, a vacation, and birthday messages.

The father of six took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of romantic snaps of his and Tiny’s special moments together.

T.I. sends birthday message to Tiny Harris. @troubleman31/Instagram

“Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️May nothing bring u down‼️” T.I. wrote along with a surplus of emojis. “We walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

We got it out the mud but it’s still shining bright as they come💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎20 yrs ago we met at the mall where you told me I was too young🤨. … So we smoked,got high together and never came back💨.”

T.I. extolled about how he and his wife share a bond so great that “nothing can break” it. He also prayed for “nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous [to] Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement.”

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris. (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

“I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝 🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝,” T.I. further added. “They told me I can’t have no mo 🔫s & I promise I tried but now I got a brand NEW 45′ next to me on my side. Happy Gday Mrs.H. Onwards and Upwards Love Bug‼️”

The musician’s sweet birthday ode to his wife drew many reactions from social media users. One person wrote, “Happy birthday tiny 😍 y’all marriage an the love y’all share beautiful.”

Another person added, “Happy birthday babyyyyyyyy🙌🏽♥️ I just love y’all. I wish for a love like you two.”

@neighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Others were annoyed by the rapper’s usage of emojis. “The emojis are distracting us from the several times he embarrassed our girl publicly and ion like that,” someone wrote. Another added, “He too old for all them emojis.”

The birthday shoutout to Tiny was just a small part of T.I.’s celebration of his wife’s big day.

He went above and beyond for her special day by holding a romantic dinner on an exotic beach. T.I. captioned the post, “Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eatHappy Gday Mrs.H.Let’s show em how to Pop it Kid‼️Rock Solid Lock’d in type s–t threw da key away🔒 Now I just need a day to rock ya boat the Aaliyah way #HappyBirthdayQueen.”

Tiny was more than impressed with her husband’s efforts and commented, “Awe I wouldn’t trade u for the world Big Daddy…u have made all my dreams come true & more!! Thank you…I will be loving [You] for the rest of my life!!”

T.I. splurges for a romantic vacation for Tiny Harris on her birthday. @troubleman31/Instagram

The couple’s 10th wedding anniversary is coming up at the end of the month, which almost certainly will lead to another round of lavish celebrations between the two lovebirds.

Tiny said the secret to her and T.I.’s long-lasting marriage is love.

“I think for us, we just have a lot of love for each other. We really have,” she told Fox News in April. “There is a lot of attraction also. I really, like, honestly, it’s just an attraction that’s very rare and it’s different. In a relationship, two people, you got to be willing to fight for one another. If one is only willing to fight and the other one isn’t, it will never work.”