Say It Ain’t So: Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale Breakup Rumors Grow After They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

It looks like Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale are no longer an item.

Social media users did some digging this week and noticed the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cole also deleted all photos and videos of Khale from her page and added in her IG bio “Choosing to be happy EVERYDAY! Proud Mother of @daniel_gibsonjr and @tobiaskhale.”

Keyshia Cole unfollows Niko Khale. @keyshiacole/Instagram

Niko Khale unfollows Keyshia Cole. @nikokhale/Instagram

Khale, 24, on the other hand still has family photos of him, Cole and their children on his page. He also has romantic couple pics and videos of him and the songstress.

Cole, 38, and Khale since have posted on social media since reports of their split, but neither has confirmed the news.

Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale @nikokhale/Instagram

Rumors of their split continue to grow and have sparked different reactions from users.

“He must’ve had an entanglement”

“Can social media let Keyshia Cole live? We don’t know what’s going on. Let them people live.”

“I love me some keyshia but she can’t never stay in a relationship… LIKE GURRRRLLL”

@thehaderoom/Instagram

“Damn I was really rooting for them. Relationships just don’t last no more 🤦🏽‍♀️”

“That’s what dating a 13 year old a get you 🤷🏾‍♂️”

The “Let It Go” singer and Khale made their relationship public in early 2018 a few months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Daniel Gibson.

People weren’t too supportive of Cole and Khale’s relationship due to their 14-year-age difference. At the time, the R&B artist slammed critics for being judgmental and wrote in a now deleted IG post, “I kno people have been very judgmental about our relationship but I gotta nurture what nurtures me.”

The twosome share 11-month-old son Tobias Khale together. Khale also has a tight bond with Cole’s 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr.

The singer recently celebrated Khale on Father’s Day with a cake adorned with family portraits. She wrote on June 20, “Happy VERY FIRST FATHERS DAY!!! @nikokhale This one is a special one! Reflect on this journey, that’ll be a FOREVER one!!!! @tobiaskhale is the most awesome baby!! I see so much of me I’m him!!!! Omg!!!! And I see a lil bit of you in there 🙄 Too 😂😩 Naw but, he’s such a special gift to share TOGETHER ❤️ Enjoy this Father’s Day!!!! You do so much! EVERY DAY for pop pop! (Tobias) 😍 #fathersday.”