Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale Fans Shut Him Down After He Deems Their 11-Month-Old Son His Twin

Niko Khale refuses to believe his and Keyshia Cole‘s son Tobias Khale isn’t his carbon copy.

The new father took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, and shared an adorable photo of himself and his baby boy. The snap showed the infant lying on Khale’s shoulder, smiling up a storm.

Niko Khale and his son Tobias Khale. @nikokhale/Instagram

Khale also flashed a partial smile amid taking the selfie and captioned it “twin.”

The post received more than 20,000 likes and several fan reactions. An IG user commented underneath Khale’s post, “Keyshia twin 😍.”

Another added, “No Niko thats Keyshia twin, sorry. 🤣.”

One person was torn between who baby Tobias resembled more and wrote, “I see you in Tobias as he grows….no keyshia…i see you he is looking just like you.♥️♥️.”

Someone else said, “He is getting so big. beautiful combo🥰 mom and dada😍 he’s too cute and look like both of y’all.”

@nikokhale/Instagram

Khale’s post with his son comes nearly three weeks after folks deemed him stepfather of the year to Cole’s 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr.

In a June 28 post, the lyricist posted a video of himself giving DJ a fresh haircut. He added in his video caption, “Had to get my youngin right @daniel_gibsonjr 💪🏾 Barbers how’d I do ?”

(From left) Keyshia Cole, Daniel Gibson Jr., baby Tobias Khale, and Niko Khale pose for a family picture. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

The “Heaven Sent” singer, 38, also noted that Khale was an amazing dad in a soul-stirring Father’s Day post. She celebrated the 24-year-old with a custom cake adorned with family portraits and penned him a message that read, “Happy VERY FIRST FATHERS DAY!!! @nikokhale This one is a special one! Reflect on this journey, that’ll be a FOREVER one!!!! @tobiaskhale is the most awesome baby!! I see so much of me I’m him!!!! Omg!!!! And I see a lil bit of you in there 🙄 Too 😂😩 Naw but, he’s such a special gift to share TOGETHER ❤️ Enjoy this Father’s Day!!!! You do so much! EVERY DAY for pop pop! (Tobias) 😍 #fathersday.”

Khale responded to his longtime girlfriend’s post with “thank you baby.”

The “Sonshine” rapper seems extremely grateful for his family. He wrote in a Dec. 26 post, “The real gift is FAMILY 🤞🏾 #MerryChristmas.”