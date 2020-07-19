‘Absolutely Stunning’: Joseline Hernandez Cools Down Summer with Her New Icy-Blond Look That Has Fans Fawning

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality diva Joseline Hernandez is back at it again with the thirst traps.

“The Puerto Rican Princess,” who appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” teased fans with a video of herself showcasing her new look.

Hernandez, 33, rocked a chandelier choker necklace, a strapless black see-through mesh dress with nipple pasties, glittery lip wear, her engagement ring, and an icy-blond frontal.

“#liveyourbestlife 💵,” the mother of one captioned the video to promote her new single.

Former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality diva Joseline Hernandez shows off her new icy-blond look. @joseline/Instagram

Fans fawned over Hernandez’s fiery look in the comment section.

“Omg, I really love this new look!🔥.”

“B–, yaaaassssss!!!!!😻😻😻😻 👅 💦.”

“Hey, beautiful @Joseline, I see you 🔥 #liveyourbestlife.”

“Puerto Rican Princess 🔥🔥🔥.”

“U look absolutely stunning, boo 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Ooooh!! The blondeees 😍😍😍 come through babes.”

Hernandez’s post garnered over 15,000 likes.

Music isn’t the only goal Hernandez has brought to fruition. Her Zeus network show “Joseline’s Cabaret” debuted in January, highlighting her and several strippers’ lives while living in Miami, Florida.

In October 2019, she revealed that she received her first check from Zeus after “2 years of pain, lost, work, and tears!!!!”

“@lemuelplummer JUST HANDED ME MY FIRST CHECK FROM @thezeusnetwork. I’m so HAPPY I CAN’T STOP SHAKING. My heart cries .#Joselinescabaret will be an experience,” she captioned the over-a-million-views post.

Joseline Hernandez holds up her check from Zeus network. @joseline/Instagram

While Hernandez appears on We TV and VH1 occasionally, her own show, “Joseline’s Cabaret” attributes to her power moves. She exited from “LHHATL” in 2017, claiming that the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise producer, Mona Scott-Young, tries to “downplay color people.”

“I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did three years ago,” Hernandez said in an Instagram video in November 2018.

“It’s not cool; Your show can never elevate. You’re always trying to downplay color people, and, Mona, you should know better, [because] you Haitian.”

In January 2020, Hernandez appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” before the pandemic hit and told host Wendy Williams that she, Hernandez, is an owner and Scott-Young is a talent scout.

“She knew I was going to turn myself into a boss, and when I was done with her and everybody else, I would own VH1,” Hernandez added.