‘Body Is Sick’: Alexis Skyy Scorches Instagram with Her New Bikini Thirst Trap

Alexis Skyy is channeling her inner model these days.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star put her curvaceous figure on display this week in front of her four million Instagram followers. On Monday, May 18, she posted an image that shows her wearing a scanty two-piece bikini — pink top, partly black bottoms — with the post racking up more than 120,000 hearts.

Alexis Skyy @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Skyy’s ensemble showed ample cleavage and exposed her derriere. The post included a digitally altered version of her, and in both poses she held a pink teddy bear as a prop. She wrote alongside her post, “Patiently waiting to shoot again 🤤”

Fans of the 25-year-old model virtually gaped over her alluring photo and showered her with compliments.

“If You Was Ever A TWINN 😍💕”

“Literally my fav pics of u!!! So fire🔥”

“Yes lawd!!! That body is sick 😮🍓🍭 it would be hard t.i handle a twin🔥”

“😍 nice picture 👌 Alexis 👍 you are so sweet ❤️ 🤤😋 girl …. you look like you smell good af”

“Nice shoot indeed!😍 Damn you know what I’ll do with two of you ?? 😂😂 😁 you have no idea”

When Skyy isn’t posing for the ‘Gram, she’s busy tending to her 2-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace.

Alexis Skyy and her daughter Alaiya Grace @alexiskyy_/Instagram photo courtesy

The single mother of one recently spoke about the cruel comments she receives on social media about her special needs daughter. She told Hollywood Unlocked in an interview, “I don’t really let the Internet get to me. At first, it did bother me but I just learned to kind of just block it out because it’s disgusting; she’s a baby. If you’re that evil to talk about a kid or what I went through, you’re just an evil person. So I just learned to just tune that part out.”

“But it was hard, I’m not going to lie. It was hard in the beginning to deal with it,” she continued. “But now I just have this barrier up. Like Alaiya, I know she’s strong, She’s a fighter. She motivates me every day. So to just see her striving, to help her, that’s my job as a mother, to make sure she’s good.”

Skyy welcomed her daughter in January 2018 with rapper and singer Fetty Wap. The toddler suffers from a brain condition called “hydrocephalus” and undergoes extensive therapy to help her with her speech and walking.

Skyy currently stars on season 9 of “LHHATL.” She joined the “LHH” franchise in 2017.