‘It’s Disgusting’: Alexis Skyy Addresses Folks Trolling Her 2-Year-Old Special Needs Daughter

Alexis Skyy recently opened up about the cruel comments she receives on social media about her 2-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace.

On Saturday, May 2, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star spoke with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee about how she dealt with the “disgusting” people who attack her child online.

Alexis Skyy and Jason Lee YouTube screengrab

“I don’t really let the Internet get to me. At first, it did bother me but I just learned to kind of just block it out because it’s disgusting, she’s a baby. If you’re that evil to talk about a kid or what I went through, you’re just an evil person. So I just learned to just tune that part out,” Skyy said during their Instagram live interview. “But it was hard, I’m not going to lie. It was hard in the beginning to deal with it.”

She added, “But now I just have this barrier up. Like Alaiya, I know she’s strong, She’s a fighter. She motivates me every day. So to just see her striving, to help her, that’s my job as a mother, to make sure she’s good.”

Alexis Skyy and her daughter Alaiya Grace @alexiskyy_/Instagram photo courtesy

Skyy welcomed baby Alaiya with rapper and singer Fetty Wap in January 2018.

The 25-year-old mother experienced unspecified complications during her pregnancy and delivered her daughter three months early. After the toddler was born, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain; it may cause poor balance, mental impairment and personality changes. In February 2019, baby Alaiya underwent extensive brain surgery to repair an implanted ventriculoperitoneal shunt in her head. The shunt helps relieve pressure on the brain by draining fluid and blood accumulation.

Skyy said her daughter is a “fighter” and motivates her as a mother. The child currently undergoes extensive therapy to help with her speech and walking. Fans of the model continue to cheer on her and baby Alaiya.

One user wrote, “The baby is tripping me out ! Lol she is like mom aight! Oh you got something in your hair, oh let me see your hand lol So cute! Alaiya is definitely a fighter!”

Another wrote, “Alexis is a awesome mom!!!!! I’m so proud of the baby! She’s so cute. She’ll be walking soon!”

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy @fettywap1738 and @alexisskyy_/Instagram

As for Skyy and Wap, the mother of one said they’re currently on good terms.

“We’re actually really good friends,” the model told Lee. She added that he’s been helping taking care of their daughter.

In January, the “Trap Queen” rapper suggested he was not the father of Skyy’s daughter in a now-deleted Instagram post. However, it seems he may have had a change of heart.