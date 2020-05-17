‘Imma Kill You’: Yandy Smith Seemingly Upset After Mendeecees Gives Son ‘Quarantine’ Haircut

Yandy Smith-Harris isn’t too happy with the haircut Mendeecees Harris gave their son Omere, but fans thought her reality star hubby did a solid job on the young man’s new look.

The “Love & Hip Hop” couple have started their own family YouTube channel so that their fans can keep up with the family’s daily lives and how they’re spending their time during the stay-at-home mandates. Since announcing their latest project, the pair have been sharing some of the content subscribers can expect to see on their social media pages.

Omere Harris shows off haircut done by dad Mendeecees Harris. @mendeecees/Instagram

One of the latest peeks into the Harris family household might be used as video evidence at a later time, if fans are to believe a comment jokingly posted by Yandy.

In the video, the proud father films his latest achievement, a fresh cut for his 7-year-old son Omere done by Mendeecees himself. “I gave him a haircut. #DadFix!” he humbly bragged in the post before Omere put him on blast, pointing out where his “bald spot” now lives.

“This is where I’m bald. Right here,” he said, pointing to a spot on his head where viewers can see only see hair.

Yandy seemed to have been surprised by their son’s new look and expressed her thoughts plainly and simply with a (playful) threat, commenting “Imma kill u 👊🏾” on the post.

Fans gave Mendeecees his props for shaping his son up during the stay-at-home mandates and left a slew of encouraging and funny comments.

“You did good bro, a memory he’ll tell his son‼️💪🏾,” wrote one follower.

“He still looks cute .. and his voice maddd deep 😩😩, ” a second noted.

“Looks nice young king 👑🙏🏽,” complimented a third.

“That boy love his dad, he don’t care. He think you da best 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” said a fourth.

“He put Dad on blast 🤣🤣😍,” a fifth joked.

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith have been married since 2015 and are parents to Omere and 5-year-old daughter Skylar Smith-Harris. Mendeecees is also father to 8-year-old Aasim Harris and 10-year-old Mendeecees Harris Jr.

Smith has been spending a lot of quality time with his family since being released from prison in January after serving four years in federal prison for drug trafficking, and fans are loving the wholesome content that’s been coming from the Harris family since their reunion.