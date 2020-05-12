‘Bro! Ya Face Tho!’: Fans Call Out Mendeecees For Not Looking Too Thrilled About New Family YouTube Channel with Yandy Smith

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith-Harris recently made a big family announcement, but fans picked up on the fact that one was clearly more excited about the news than the other.

Harris and Smith, who have been married since 2015, shared news that their family is taking their talents to YouTube. Joined by their seven-year-old son Omere and 5-year-old-daughter Skylar, the couple revealed the news with different levels of enthusiasm, however. “During this quarantine, we decided that we wanted to start our family YouTube channel!” excitedly announced Smith.

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees announce their family YouTube channel./Photo Credit: @Mendeecees/Instagram

Mendeecees, who was pretty straight-faced throughout, then explained that they’re looking for an intro for their new online family channel, and the family proceeded to break down the rules in their first post. “So I have a friend that’s a Grammy-nominated producer, and he gave us two beats and we need an intro,” he said. “So we figure let’s put the beats out there and whoever kill the beat, then they’d be featured on our intro.”

Fans are looking forward to their channel, but noticed that Mendeecees looked like he still wasn’t completely onboard with his decision to participate, and jokingly gave him a hard time on his page.

“It doesn’t look like a “we” decision lol 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂😂,” laughed one fan.

“Nah your facial expression and body language got cryin 🤣🤣🤣🤣 it’s sayin “Yea ok I said xyz yall said abc lmao #Shittinme 🧐😅😐, ” another wrote.

“Mendeecee’s face😂😂😂,” a third observed.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yooo face said so many things without saying anything Lmao,” cracked a fourth.

“Bro!! Ya face tho😂😂 ,” a fifth called out.

Mendeecees was released from prison in January after serving four years behind bars for drug trafficking. Since his return, the father of four has been spending a lot of time with Yandy and his kids.