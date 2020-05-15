‘Pretty Gyal Tings’: Alexis Skyy’s Jaw-Dropping Beauty Post Drives Fans Wild

Alexis Skyy is apparently a sight to see.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star posted a selfie to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, and showed off her gorgeous appearance. She donned a light-gray sweatsuit, gold chain, Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and white oversized shades.

Alexis Skyy takes a selfie @alexiskyy_/Instagram

Skyy posed for a car selfie and captioned it, “BRB 😉” Her fans complimented her post.

“Damn ma 😍😍😍 it’s the lips for me”

“My baby 💕 pretty gyal tings ❤️😍 #sodamnfine”

“Sis 😍 you look gorgeous as hell I love you so much 👏”

“Hurry pls oh lawd pls hurry back💪 I want that bag so bad … ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So cute Alexis”

“Babygirl 😍 where can I get some shades like these😩😍?? You look cute stink”

“Okay Best frienddddddd ❤️❤️ my crush everyday 😍. She so damn bad it don’t make no sense”

Skyy’s post follows three days after she came under fire for supposedly digitally altering her photos.

On May 10, the single mother of one shared a thirst trap of herself, when fans thought they noticed her door as odd-shaped in the background. She modeled a black lace bra and curve-hugging leggings. While some people drooled over her hourglass figure, others blasted Skyy for what they said was manipulating her picture.

Alexis Skyy digitally altered this photo, fans say. @alexiskyy_Instagram

“The door is bending 😩,” one fan said.

A second person commented, “I see the photoshop on the door lol.”

Someone else wrote, “This looks photo shopped but you look amazing anyways.”

Skyy currently stars on “LHHATL.” On the show she opened up about her traumatic experience as a sex trafficking victim. On the April 13 episode, she said, “I left home at like 15, 16 years old. I was a runaway. I wasn’t kidnapped, but I was held hostage.”

Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

She continued, “When I got there he took my phone, threw it in the water and pretty much I had no way to contact my mom. I was just sold to whoever, the highest bidder, I was like a pawn and I had to forcefully do it or he would say he was gonna kill me and I didn’t wanna die.”

Skyy said she escaped the situation after a stranger offered her help. Several fans applauded the star for being brave enough to tell her story.

“Courage Queen you can’t heal from what you don’t address ❤️”

“Thanks for SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH , God definitely is smiling down on this one”

“Thank God you made it out 🙏”