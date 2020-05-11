‘The Door Is Bending’: Alexis Skyy Gets Called Out for Photoshop

Alexis Skyy came under fire on Sunday, May 10, for what some claim is Photoshop work in her latest beauty post. The cast member of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta“ posted a photo on Instagram that showed her modeling a two-piece pants set. Skyy, who took the photo in the mirror, explained her garments came from Fashion Nova. Things, however, went South after fans noticed the reflection of her odd-shaped door in the background.

Skyy, a mother of one, seemed to be donning a black lace bra and a pair of black leggings. To add a bit of ice, she sported a chain necklace and Chanel diamond earrings. Her hair, which was neatly pulled back into a low bun, was highlighted with minimum caramel colors. She tied her outfit together by wearing earth-toned makeup. Holding her iPhone in one hand, Skyy struck her pose by leaning against what appeared to be her bathroom sink.

Alexis Skyy modeling a two-piece pants set from Fashion Nova @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Fans have blasted Skyy on social media before for her unequal waist-to-hip ratio, but it was actually her white door that had fans convinced that she manipulated her photo.

“The door is bending 😩.”

“I see the photoshop on the door lol.”

“This looks photo shopped but you look amazing anyways.”

“I want the real Alexis Skyy..”

Alexis Skyy holding her daughter Alaiya Grace @alexisskyy_/Instagram

The 25-year-old Skyy has been very open about her experience with cosmetic surgery. She shared in now-deleted Instagram story that dates back to 2019 that she received a breast augmentation procedure as well as a dental procedure to fix her teeth. Skyy, a social media influencer, encouraged women to love their bodies despite their imperfections.

Skyy gave birth to her daughter, Alaiya Grace, in 2018. At the time, Alaiya weighed approximately one pound and was born three months prematurely. She was diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus, a disorder characterized by extra fluid on the brain. The reality star, who spent the majority of her post-pregnancy journey in the hospital with her daughter, snapped back to her pre-pregnancy weight by undergoing non-invasive lipo treatments.