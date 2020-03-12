‘Survivor’: Alexis Skyy Shares That She Was a Sex Trafficking Victim, Fans Issue Their Condolences

This season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” appears to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster. For the first time, Alexis Skyy, a cast member of the reality show, is publicly sharing what she describes as a personal experience as a sex trafficking victim.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the reality star revealed she was only 15 years old when she was kidnapped and forced into human trafficking. She told fans she was beaten, threatened, abused, and raped every single day for months on end. Skyy told fans her family had assumed she ran away. However, she was eventually saved and rescued by a man she hasn’t seen since.

Alexis Skyy opens up about being a victim of sex trafficking on LLHATL. @alexisskyy_/Instagram

“LHHATL” fans were shocked to learn the model suffered from sexual abuse and showed their support for the reality star on social media.

“😞😞 🙏🏾🙏🏾 you’re a strong woman; hope you know that! 💙,” a fan said.

A second user commented, “Thank you for sharing your story with us Alexis 💕 brave is an understatement.”

“Thank God you made it out 🙏😥,” a third fan said.

“Courage Queen you can’t heal from what you don’t address ❤️❤️👏👏,” said a fourth.

A fifth user commented, “Thanks for SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH , God definitely is smiling down on this one 💜 @alexisskyy_.”

“Survivor,” said a sixth.

Skyy told her social media followers that she has never told her family about her horrific experience as a sex trafficking victim and was hesitant to share her story with the world. However, she wanted to use her platform to save young women from experiencing the same physical and mental abuse she endured as an adolescent.

Alexis Skyy selfie @alexisskyy_/Instagram

The model said, “After hearing so many stories similar to my own, I gotta be a role model to these young girls!! If it’s something I can say or do that will help or save some of these girls from making the mistakes I did and help bring awareness to the danger these girls face…I HAVE to face my fears!!!”

Georgia police say that approximately 7,200 men pay for sex with a child in Georgia every month. According to USA Today, the FBI named Atlanta as one of 14 U.S. cities with the highest rate of child sex trafficking. Victims believe traffickers target Georgia because the state houses the world’s busiest airport and has major interstate highways.

Alexis Skyy showing off her glam @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Skyy is sharing more of her story on the upcoming season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which premieres March 16 on VH1.