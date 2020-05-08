‘Nooo, Black Love’: Princess Love Throws In the Towel and Files For Divorce From Ray J

It seems as though love may have run its course between Princess Love and Ray J Norwood.

Reports of the mother of two filing for divorce hit the internet days after Norwood did an interview saying he would not be allowed to see his children for at least a week after he apparently had recently spent time in Las Vegas.

Ray J and Princess Love at Medusa on August 21, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

“I’m lonely right now. I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over,’ ” the 39-year-old said to Page Six. “So I really have to lock myself in because I really miss my kids.”

The often tumultuous relationship has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for fans and followers watching their ups and downs play out on reality television.

Still, fans have expressed heartache over the duo heading down a path that will unravel their family unit.

“Noooooooooooo . Black love 😢”

“Well we can’t say she didn’t try”

“Sad.. they have the most beautiful babies”

“It’s sad 😔” and “Oh no💔” wrote others who may have been holding out hope the couple would make it through thick and thin.

Love and Norwood have certainly shared moments of reconciliation since wedding in August 2016. But things took a turn for the worse when Love, who was eight months pregnant with son Epik, accused the “One Wish” singer of abandoning her and their daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas last November.

At the time Love took to social saying that she wanted out of her marriage. Still, the two managed to briefly sort things out before the birth of their son in December 2019, although evidently their love continued to sour.

“We knew this was coming”

“It’s about time!!!!!!! This relationship was DEAD from the start!!!!!!!😑😑”

“She about to have a real Ciara moment and realize what it’s really like to be treated like a QUEEN after this whole mess ….”

Neither Love or Norwood has publicly spoken about the filing, which was revealed by TMZ. However, the singer did share a video to social showing him and Norwood seemingly getting along at some point during the pandemic.

Only time will tell if one last reconciliation can salvage whatever bond still exists between the two.