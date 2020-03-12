‘You Look Sooo Happy’: Tami Roman Stuns in Modelesque Pic

Tami Roman showed up and showed out on the ‘Gram this past weekend. Roman rocked a green jumpsuit and a pair of cheetahlicious stilettos. Fans believed the former “Basketball Wives” reality star gave off model vibes due to the way she was fiercely smizing towards the camera.

The rapper was posted up against a blue brick wall and rocked a bright red lipstick. Roman wore a wavy blond lace front wig in her photo, and fans could not stop swooning over the star’s new look. Roman quoted a song from rapper DMX to caption her photo. She used the rap lyrics “I’ve been through mad different phases like mazes, to find my way” ~ @dmx” to describe just how far she has come in her personal life.

Fans felt like the model looked fantastic. In addition, social media users were so proud to see how much Roman had grown since her early days in reality television. Fans took their comments to social media.

“It was worth it; you look amazing,” said a user.

Another fan commented, “Tami you are a BEAST when it comes to your clothes…makeup…hair❤️❤️.”

A third user said, “Everything about you is glowing. You look sooo happy. Peace and blessings to you and yours❤️.”

“You have done GREAT to make your way Through!! Thank you for showing us Women that Dreams do come true! Blessings 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🔥🔥🔥❣️,” a fourth fan said.

“You have come a long way. When you were on BW, I didn’t care for you much. But now I see the beautiful person that you are. I’m glad to see you shining in a more positive light. May God continue to bless you and your family,” a fifth fan commented.

Tami Roman wrapping up her last tape day on “Basketball Wives.” @tamiroman/Instagram

Fans described Roman as feisty during her tenure on “Basketball Wives.” In the earlier seasons she was known for getting into physical altercations with her cast members. However, as the seasons progressed, Roman eschewed participation in the contrived scenes of violence.

Tami Roman having a meeting with Mona Scott-Young. @tamiroman/Instagram

The star officially left “Basketball Wives” last year and is now pursuing acting, producing, and music opportunities.