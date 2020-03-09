‘Knew Something Was Up’: Tommie Lee’s Supposed New Boo Has Fans Concerned

It looks like Tommie Lee may have a new man.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna is allegedly dating Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music, after the two were spotted together over the weekend.

Tommie Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas. @tommiee_/Instagram, @qcmceo_p/Instagram

On early Saturday, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, Lee took to Instagram and posted a video clip of herself and Thomas cruising around in his Rolls-Royce. She tagged the music exec and wrote across the clip, “Thanks for holding me down love you 4L. What’s understood don’t need to be explain.”

Lee and Thomas have apparently known each other for years and dated off and on, according to TMZ. The mother of two reportedly is Thomas’ first relationship since dating Lira Galore, the mother of his 11-month-old daughter, who was born last April.

Galore and Thomas called it quits December 2018. A year later, the model claimed he physically attacked her while she was pregnant with their daughter. She’s filed a lawsuit against him and seeks $15 million. They’re also in a custody battle.

Lee’s also facing some legal issues of her own. She’s still serving 10 years of probation for a child cruelty case that was resolved last May and could be sent back to prison if she violates the terms of her probation at any time.

Lee seemingly responded to the rumors about her being single in the post. She wrote to Instagram on Saturday, “Hey Tommie are you single? Nah B**** I’m Album and since we in my business gotta few Mo on my hit list… #tommiesh-t”

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

As for Lee and Thomas allegedly dating, social media users have mixed reactions.

“My god the toxicity…lol he met the right one. Lol”

“Knew something was up. She’s been hanging out with that side for a while first I thought maybe she getting signed to Qc but never thought she was dating p. He met his match”

“They going to jail together 😂😂 tuh, let him try them same games wit Tommie 😂. Y’all know she fight back lmao”

“Secure that bag sis!! We know naija men aren’t doing enough for you 🤣 He AINT ready! He bout to be gray when he gone f—ing with Tommie Bunz!”

Lee also has been said to have been dating Rob Kardashian, but it seems those rumors were false.