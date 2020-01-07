‘Younger with Age’: Kenya Moore Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Sexy Selfie

While “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is receiving heat for trying to spoil cast mate Cynthia Bailey’s moment that began her engagement to journalist Mike Hill, fans are loving Moore on Instagram due to her selfie.

The former Miss USA took to the ’Gram last week to flaunt her God-given beauty. “Open ❤️,” Moore wrote for the caption of her photo.

In her picture, Moore is rocking her natural curls while sporting a white bathing suit top. With her sparkling brown eyes, fans swarmed the “gone with the wind fabulous” diva’s comments.

“Twirl twirl twirl Brooklyn’s mommy 😍😘 beautiful.”

“Prettiest woman ever 😍😍😍!!!”

“That’s why they mad….cause they need that funeral home make up to make them look beautiful, and you don’t! 😭😭💀💀 #KeyHive.”

“💯❤️❤️ God definitely know what he was doing when you were created! 💯🔥🔥.”

“Hair goals. Skincare goals. Twirl goals. Goal goals. happy January, queen twirl! @thekenyamoore.”

“You get younger and younger with age!”

In the words of Beyoncé, Moore “woke up like this,” but this isn’t the Bravo star’s first time showing off her flawless natural beauty.

The mother of Brooklyn Daly by estranged husband Marc Daly posted another all-natural selfie image on her Instagram explaining that vitamin B12 keeps her skin glowing.

In both posts, Moore looks as if she is off on vacation, soaking up the sun. It’s much needed after she shared video footage of a car accident that occurred in front of her Atlanta-area home on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Video footage from surveillance cameras shows a passenger driving by Moore’s home in a black mini SUV and crashing into her cement mailbox. The vehicle toppled, landing on its side in the middle of the road.

The spokesperson for Sandy Springs Police Department said the driver had minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain the proper lane, according to Page Six.