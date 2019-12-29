‘That’s Scary’: Kenya Moore Breathes a Sigh of Relief After a Car Flips and Nearly Crashes Into Her Home

It looks like Kenya Moore is grateful for her and 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly‘s safety after sharing video footage of a car accident that occurred in front of her Atlanta-area home on Thursday.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Thursday and posted footage from surveillance cameras that showed a passenger driving by her home in a mini SUV and then ramming into her cement mailbox. The vehicle flipped upside down through the air once and crashed on its side.

A single-car accident in front of Kenya Moore’s home. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

Moore, 48, and her toddler daughter were at the park when the car accident occurred, and they came home to witness the scene.

“I searched my cameras and saw this!!!” said Moore. “We have speed bumps right outside my house. After cutting the roof of the car off the driver was ok. Just to think yesterday I took her out in her new stroller along my street. Thank you God for your protection 🙏🏾,” the new mother wrote of her daughter, whom she shares with estranged husband Marc Daly.

Several of Moore’s fans sent prayer emojis for the reality star and her 1-year-old’s well-beings.

“Omg thank goodness you weren’t out there! That’s scary. Glad no one was hurt. Glory to God y’all are safe🙏🏿”

“That is so sad but very fortunate no one else was involved. Omg, glad that you’re ok and they are too. That looked so scary”

“😮 Thank God @thebrooklyndaly and you weren’t right there and that the person is ok!”

“Was the driver ok? And yes thank God you two werent around!🙏🏾”

Baby Brooklyn Doris Daly and mom Kenya Moore were not home when a vehicle sideswiped their mailbox and overturned the day after Christmas. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

According to Page Six, the spokesperson for Sandy Springs Police Department said the driver was cited for failure to maintain lane and minor injuries were sustained.

The car crash in front of Moore’s home comes days after she received great news regarding her biological mother Patricia Moore.

For those who don’t know, Patricia abandoned Kenya at 3 days old and has refused to have a relationship with her. However, it seems Kenya’s mother reached out to her granddaughter and sent baby Brooklyn a birthday card and several outfits for her birthday.

The “RHOA” star was more than grateful and wrote, “My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. …Happy Holidays #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing.”