‘Travel With Ya Mans’: Lori Harvey Stuns in Black Dress While in Nigeria Amid Rumors That She’s There With Future

There are rumors floating around that Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter Lori Harvey is dating Future and that they took a trip to the African country of Nigeria together.

Before that, they were spotted in a video while driving around in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month. So the possibility of them going on a Nigerian getaway together isn’t far-fetched at all.

Lori Harvey (left) posted a photo of herself in a black dress while in Nigeria, where many believe she’s vacationing with Future (right). (Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

And what’s adding even more fuel to the gossip flame is a photo that Harvey shared of herself from Lagos, Nigeria. In it, she’s wearing a long, body-hugging black dress with no shoes on.

The photo has gotten well over a quarter of a million likes since it was shared on Saturday, Dec. 28, and out of the over 2,000 comments that were written, people brought up Future, the dress and how Harvey looked in it.

“I don’t care what nobody say my babe cold af 😩🔥😍 @,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“You’re such a piece of art,” another person commented.

“OMG I’m catching a flight right now… don’t go anywhere 😭,” wrote someone else.

And one guy seemed so hot and bothered over the pic that he asked Harvey for mercy.

“Ma’am please. I can’t take it,” that person begged.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Future in Lagos that’s right travel with ya mans❤️.”

Whether that person is right about the Atlanta rapper still being in Lagos isn’t clear, but he was there on Sunday, Dec. 29, playing a show at EKO Convention Centre.

In fact, one of the attendees rushed the stage during Future’s performance and was quickly tackled by security.

But despite being in Nigeria at seemingly the same time, neither Harvey or the Freebandz leader has confirmed they’re an item.