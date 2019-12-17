‘Over It’: Tamar Braxton Is Done With the BS After Someone Swipes Her Ring While Celebrating Sister Trina’s Nuptials

Trina Braxton can once again say that she is a married woman after tying the knot with her beau Von Scales in St. Louis over the weekend.

In the days leading up to the nuptials, both Trina and her youngest — and most outspoken — sister, Tamar, posted about the big day. On Instagram, Tamar shared a video of friends and family toasting to the good life both Trina and Scales have their sights set on living together.

Trina Braxton. (Photo: @trinabraxton1/Instagram)

Fans cheering on the union left supportive comments including, “Yay!! 😁😁😁We happy for her!❤️❤️❤️ She deserves it.” There was also a plethora of “congratulations.”

This is the third marriage for Trina, who mourned the loss of second husband of 12 years Gabe Solis in 2018. The two shared sons Eric and Caleb, both from Trina’s first marriage. Scales also had children, sons Cameron, Evan and Brendan, from a previous marriage. It is unclear if any of the children attended the wedding.

From what was seen in Tamar’s Instagram story, not everyone attended the event to celebrate the union. Some, or at least someone, showed up with sticky fingers.

In a post, Tamar alleges that someone had taken a ring of sentimental value off her finger during the festivities. Why she assumes someone got a case of sticky fingers instead her of entertaining the possibility of the ring being misplaced has yet to be made clear.

(Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

This is the second time in recent history that one of the “Braxton Family Values” sisters has made allegations of ring theft.

In November 2018, Toni accidentally left her carry-on luggage on a Delta flight. Inside the bag was her colossal engagement ring from fiancé Birdman.

Though the bag was later located, it had been ransacked and no longer held the ring valued at $1 million or other pricey jewelry items. Toni went on to testify in court where a cleaning crew member of the Atlanta-based airline was accused of rifling through the bag.

The living legend has remained tight-lipped on her pending nuptials, leaving fans to speculate about if the wedding will ever happen.