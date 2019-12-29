‘Why TF U Marry Him?’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Drag Ashley After She Spies on Don as He Goes Clubbing With Ryan and Phor

It looks like Ashley Pickens‘ distrustful attitude toward her husband Don Brumfield is coming back to haunt her.

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers expressed their disappointment with Pickens this week after she showed up to the same club her husband was at in order to keep an eye on him.

On the latest episode of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” Brumfield and Pickens got into a heated argument after the tattoo artist told his wife he was playing wingman to 9MAG owner Ryan Henry and his Brumfield’s brother Phor. His remarks didn’t sit too well with Pickens, given his history of cheating on her.

Don Brumfield and Ashley Pickens. (Photo: @donbrumfield/Instagram)

“Don has been behaving good for a while now,” Pickens said in her confessional. “But because of what he did … I’m sometimes going to always wonder what he’s out doing when he’s with the guys.”

Well, the mother of two decided to take the matter into her own hands and with her posse of friends paid an apparent surprise visit to the club Brumfield, Henry and Phor were in.

Although Brumfield was slightly bothered by his wife’s inability to trust him, but said he has to continue proving himself to Pickens.

“I’m just trying to keep it honest with her,” Brumfield said in his confessional. “When I’m going out with my boys, yeah it’s really for good laughs and a good time. I just want her to be able to trust me when I’m out kicking it.”

“Black Ink” viewers clearly agreed with Brumfield and scolded Pickens for her distrustful ways.

“She took him as her husband I’m confused 🤷🏽‍♀️ sis if u can’t trust him still why tf did u marry him sis. You been know he cheated”

“She knows the man she married how many times he cheated on her and she married him so idk why she even bothers stressing herself out she not gone leave”

“At this point….let that man cheat in peace sis 🙄 She so over the top, she really was there to check an see what Don was doing, this why he di what he do she dont let him be a man. Smmfh yes corney”

“Chilleeee we dnt have time to run behind a man to see what he doing. They shouldn’t be together…there I said it! They trying to make Ashly so relevant when Don still gone embarrass her 😂🤦🏾‍♀️”

During the couple’s time on the show, Brumfield fathered a baby by another woman during their relationship and failed to tell Pickens about it. He also cheated on his wife with a colleague at 9MAG and hooked up with a stripper the day before his and Pickens’ wedding.