Black & Streaming: From ‘Black Ink: Chicago’s Don Brumfield In ‘Paper Heart,’ to Jermaine Dupri In ‘My Big Break,’ Here Are Films and Series to Stream on Destah Over Labor Day Weekend

Looking to immerse yourself in the culture without leaving the comfort of your home? Well, look no further, ABS has got you covered with film and television releases to enjoy over Labor Day weekend.

This week’s What to Watch list focuses on independent releases featured on a new and free premium on-demand video streaming platform called Destah.com, presented by Atlanta Black Star.

Here’s what’s new on Destah.com.

We’re taking it back and making it Black with a wide selection of curated and culturally themed content that resonates with our audience of 12+ years.

But Destah is more than just a streaming media company – it’s a movement toward closing the economic wealth gap through Black ownership. Our goal is to genuinely express the views and perspectives of Black people, which is essential to pushing our culture forward as a whole.

The platform aims to redefine, reclaim, and celebrate the Black narrative, where economic prosperity, cultural representation, and ownership intersect. it features a variety of independent films and series as well as original content that represents the Black experience around the world.

The app has something for every movie and television genre, whether it’s drama, thriller, romance, comedy, classics, action, or International releases.

Looking for something fresh and fun to watch this weekend? Check out this week’s list of new movies and films to enjoy.

Anime (2018) — This romantic film stars Yvette Williams and Tashan Steven Muldrow as co-leads. Muldrow plays Raheem, a young, hip-hop A&R who falls in love with a woman who seems close to perfect minus the extra baggage she brings into their relationship. He’s left to decide if she’s worth the fight or if he has to walk away from his potential soulmate.

Armstrong (2022) — Actor James Woolard from the popular movie “Notorious” stars in this independent movie about a free convict named Armstrong, played by Jaylon Bolden. Armstrong is struggling to start over after being released from jail, which leads him to commit a robbery on his first day out. But after a love affair and his connection to friends’ gang affiliation, he gets more than a trip back to behind bars.

Off the Grid (2017) — Mykel Shannon Jenkins wrote and directed this film about a tormented and retired FBI agent Artemis, played by himself. He reunites with his old partner to become a militant two-man squad attempting to save a girl from a child trafficking circuit.

Paper Heart (2021) — Since leaving “Black Ink: Chicago,” Donald “Don” Brumfield has tapped into his acting bag, securing a lead role as a ladies man torn between his fiancée and a woman he just met. She believes she’s found her knight in shining armor, but to have him all to herself she needs to clear a few hurdles.

Accra Hustle (2021) — In this popular Nollywood film, Kweku decides to visit his mistress for the weekend after lying to his wife about traveling with his boss. Things go smoothly until he gets more than he bargained for courtesy of an unplanned surprise.

The Gods (2017) — In this modern-day Romeo and Juliet movie, a street hustler named Mikey James goes to work for an Italian family in hopes of transitioning out of his hustling lifestyle. That is until he falls in love with the boss’s daughter, putting his own life and his brothers’ in jeopardy. After the two secretly wed, a number of unfortunate events will change the dynamic of each family.

Treat yourself to a great movie THE GODS on itunes. An international cast starring MYKEL SHANNON JENKINS pic.twitter.com/q95a8iaSjG — Ernest Lee Thomas (@ernestlthomas) April 21, 2016

If you’re in a hurry, check out Destah Snacks, short-form content that can be watched quickly and easily for viewers on the go.

Tips to Start Your Business — Are you interested in starting your own business or e-commerce service? Learn more than a few tips from the likes of influencer and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products BB Judy, Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole, R&B singer Kelly Price and celebrity chef Chef Darrell Johnson. Each individual is successful in their own right in the realms of social media, music, and the food industry.

My Big Break — Get inspired by hearing the original stories from music producer Jermaine Dupri, as well as actors and entertainers as they discuss how they got their “big break” in the industry. There are also additional episodes featuring stories from comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley, and actors like Terri J. Vaughn, Cassie Davis, and Brian White.

Don’t miss the next batch of Black films and releases. Sign up and subscribe now at Destah.com — a platform where we take back our culture and reclaim our greatness. The Destah app is available on Apple TV and Android.