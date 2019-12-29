‘Dammm U Ok?’: Gucci Mane Leaves Fans in Stitches After His Attempt to Impress Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir Goes Left

It’s safe to say rapper Gucci Mane will go above and beyond to woo his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir.

Gucci and his Mrs. recently vacationed in her native country, Jamaica, and appeared to be having the time of their lives. The “So Icy” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted a video of himself trying to surf on a grand water slide.

The clip showed an instructor trying to help Gucci gain his balance on a surfboard. Gucci, however, let go of the instructor’s hand and backflipped up the water slide. The rapper claimed he was trying to impress his wife Ka’Oir with his moves, but the opposite happened.

Gucci Mane. @laflare1017/Instagram

“When trying 2 show out for babe go wrong 💀 ☠️ 🌊 😂,” he wrote in his caption.

Ka’Oir, being a supportive spouse, commented, “U did good papi! A for effort 🤗🏹.”

Gucci, who was apparently still banged up from his flip, responded, “@keyshiakaoir my back hurt 😞 a lil bit.”

His post instantly left fans in stitches.

“Dammnnn Gwop u ok mane? 🤣🤣 you might need a back brace after the way you fell my guy”

“Never thought I’d see Gucci doing nun like this 😂 aye anything for the wifey brah. Wap livin the life”

“Get your balance up whizop 🇯🇲 somebody call the coast guard and help this man 😭 ✊🏾”

“Still surfing 🏄‍♂️ through the money tho 💰 gots to impress the wifey sometimes”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir attend the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on Sept. 22, 2019, in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci)

When Gucci and Ka’Oir aren’t vacationing in Jamaica, the couple are serving couple goals on the ‘Gram with their apparently everlasting love.

The pair have been together since 2010 and recently celebrated two years of marriage. The two officially tied the knot in May 2017 but had their wedding ceremony that October, which was broadcast on BET as the “Mane Event.” They do not share any children together as of now, but Ka’Oir has three kids from a prior relationship and Gucci also has a son from one.