‘Fresher Than a MF’: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane Stunt on Fans with Their ‘Big Drip’

Time and time again, trap rapper Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir prove they’re one of the most fashionable couples.

The happily married couple flossed their high-end designer ensembles at the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat NBA game on Friday, Dec. 13, and managed to not disappoint. Ka’Oir took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of herself and the “So Icy” rapper swanking through the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The arguable trap godfather sported Gucci from head to toe, including a brown, sherpa bomber jacket, khaki pants and matching fur slippers. Ka’Oir rocked zebra-print leggings, a light blue feather top, matching sandal heels and a white snakeskin-print purse. They both showed off their gaudy jewelry plated around their wrists.

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“The Dripsters💦🥶,” Ka’Oir captioned the post.

Fans instantly doused the couple with compliments.

“Big wop and lil wop. Your swag is everything 🔥🔥 amazing. They got drip for sale 💯”

“What a good looking couple burrr 🥶🥶 ain’t no competition when it come to the Wopsters”

“Fresher than a mf 🧼 big big big drip miss world kinda look like you. Straight outta out home town. “

“Dripsters 4Sho. 💧💧💧 proud of you two 👏 came through dripping, DRIP DRIP. #hoodlovestory”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir. (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

Gucci and Ka’Oir’s love story is compelling, and they’ve been open about the hardships they’ve faced together.

In 2013, the mother of three proved just how loyal she was to Gucci after she stuck by his side amid his prison sentence. The couple had only been dating for two years before he was sentenced to 27 months behind bars for federal drugs and gun charges.

The Atlanta rapper was released in 2016 and asked Ka’Oir to marry him later that November. The two officially tied the knot in May 2017, but had their wedding ceremony that October, which was broadcast on BET. They do not share any children together, but Ka’Oir has three kids from a prior relationship and Gucci also has a son from one.