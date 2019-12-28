‘Beefy Shh-t’: Tommie Lee Fans Lose Control After She Puts Her Buns on Display

Former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee is giving fans something to talk about with her latest sexy uploads.

The 35-year-old television personality flossed her hourglass figure to her four million followers and left fans gawking at her frame. She took to Instagram on Monday and posted a sexy photo of herself posing in front of Katana sushi bar, apparently in West Hollywood, California.

In the picture, Lee sported a black leather moto jacket and curve-hugging blue jeans. She posed with her backside to the camera, showing off her petite waist while facing the camera. Tooting her own horn, she captioned her post “I’m Out For Presidents Ta Represent Me! #tommieshit,” quoting Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents.”

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

Over 97,000 fans liked Lee’s sexy pic and doused her with compliments.

“Sheesh 🔥 Gahhh damn you thick! So very beautiful Tommie from head to toe you look amazing mami salute Queen”

“That beefy shhit goddamn 😍😍 I ’ll bump into u one day it look too soft not to touch”

“I love an unbothered fly asssss Queen !!!! Fk it up freeeeennnnn ❤️ sheesh 🙌🏿🔥 you always shaking the internet 😍”

“Allat assss 🤪 looks healthy. Pleaseeeeeeeee just stop u can’t keep making them jealous hands down u the baddest 💯💪🏾”

Lee’s sexy post comes just days after rumors spread about her possibly returning to “LHHATL.“

Last week, she was spotted hanging out with “LHH” franchise producer Mona Scott-Young. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Scott-Young was apparently helping Lee remove stitches from her back.

“When the boss get you right! @monascottyoung is so nasty y’all she’s loves s–t like this,” she added.

Tommie Lee (left) and Mona-Scott Young (right). (Photos: @tommie_ /Instagram, @monascottyoung/Instagram)

Fans immediately wondered if Lee was returning to “LHHATL.”

“Does this mean Tommie is coming back next season? Lhh wasn’t the same wit out my bish,” a fan wrote at the time.

Another added, “Is Tommie coming back to lhhatl? I sure hope so. I missed her last season.”

Earlier this year, rumors spread that Lee was fired from “LHHATL” after she was hit with several child abuse charges the previous October. It’s unclear whether she resigned or was fired from the show due to her legal woes, unruly behavior and/or excessive drinking, but the mother of two claimed she would never reappear on the series again.

She is currently on 10 years of probation from her child abuse case she resolved in May. Lee must stay out of trouble during her probation or she faces being immediately hauled off to prison.