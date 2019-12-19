‘Is Tommie Back?’: Tommie Lee’s Video with Mona Scott-Young Leaves Fans with Questions

Social media users believe Tommie Lee will be returning back to “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The television personality reportedly quit the VH1 series earlier this year, but it looks like she could possibly be coming back. On Tuesday, Lee posted a video of herself and “LHH” franchise producer Mona Scott-Young hanging out together.

In the clip, Scott-Young apparently cut and removed stitches from Lee’s back. It’s not clear how Lee got the incision, but Scott-Young was hellbent on helping her pull the sutures out.

“Sis removed my stitches dawg, she gang 🤘,” Lee captioned her now deleted Instagram story. She also added, “When the boss get you right! @monascottyoung is so nasty y’all she’s loves s–t like this.”

Mona Scott-Young and Tommie Lee. @tommie_/Instagram

The video instantly led to folks speculating about Lee returning to “Love and Hip Hop.”

“Does this mean Tommie is coming back next season? Lhh wasn’t the same wit out my bish 🧐”

“I don’t know what Mona said to get Chrissy, Joseline and Tommie back but I know lhh bout to be lit af again”

“WTH?! Nobody can stay away from love and hip when that check is calling !!!”

“Is Tommie coming back to lhhatl? I sure hope so. I missed her last season 🤗 . Mona tryna get them ratings back”

Tommie Lee (left), Mona Scott-Young (right). (Photo: @tommie_/Instagram, @monascottyoung/Instagram)

Earlier this year, rumors spread that Lee was fired from “LHHATL” after she was hit with several child abuse charges the previous October. It’s unclear if she resigned or was fired from the show due to her legal woes, unruly behavior and/or excessive drinking, but the mother of two claimed she would never reappear on the series again.

“No I am not nor will I ever return to love&hiphop so pls stop asking that error is dead! #tommies–t,” she wrote via Instagram in August.

She added, “I’m much happier to not be under that umbrella it was misery and depression there.”

Lee left season 7 of “LHHATL” on shaky grounds after being put on blast for her excessive drinking. At one point, she was prevented from filming due to her violent outbursts. She is currently on 10 years of probation from her child abuse case she resolved in May. Lee must stay out of trouble during her probation or she faces being immediately hauled off to prison.