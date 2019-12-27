‘Hot S–T’: Ashanti Studio Photo Leaves Fans Gushing

The Grammy award-winning R&B singer Ashanti has been back on the music scene lately. The songstress is sure to make all of her fans “Happy” with her latest Instagram post.

The 39-year-old uploaded a series of photos of herself in a New York studio. “Yep…. @prettylittlething,” she wrote for the caption.

Ashanti. @ashanti/Instagram

She rocked a nude long-sleeve crop top and leggings from PrettyLittleThing. The “Good Good” singer paired her look with a gold dog tag necklace, black shades, a Louis Vuitton mink brown beret, and $2,080 Louis Vuitton Territory half boots. According to Hush Hush, a luxury shopping marketplace, the beret retails at $2,905.85.

Fans were excited to see the New York native back in the studio, and of course, about her looks.

“We Love The Studio 👀 #2020 😍.”

“Damn You Got It, Girl 😭❤️.”

“Always serving looks 🙌🏾😍.”

“Fave quit posing in these studios and drop an album, please 😘 @ashanti.”

“You look fabulous 😍.”

“The beauty lawd don’t sleep on Ashanti 😍.”

“Hot S–t.”

While fans were paying attention to Ashanti’s fashion sense, and possibly dropping a hot track or two, a fan noticed that she was hiding her foot.

“You got good at hiding that foot brace. I forgot u had it on.”

The songstress has perfected hiding her foot brace in some of her posts following foot surgery in November.

As her followers wait to see if the singer is going to release new music, they can listen to Ashanti on Tory Lanez’s “A Fools Tale Running Back,” from his latest project, “Chixtape 5.”

Ashanti also released her song “Pretty Little Thing,” featuring Afro B, this year and will be on the 2020 “Millennium Tour” starting in February.

If that’s not enough, the vocalist has a new Lifetime holiday film titled “A Christmas Winter Song” that premiered Saturday, Dec. 14.

Ashanti plays the character Clio, an owner of a Christmas shop who meets an unemployed jazz singer by the name of Fred. Fred (played by Stan Shaw) comes into Clio’s life following the passing of her father.

