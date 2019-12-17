‘Whoa’: Ashanti Blows Fans Away With Her Stylish ‘Pose’

Ashanti is certainly no stranger to wowing people with her Instagram photos.

Whether it was the time she posted a picture of herself in a polka dot top, or when she shared a photo of herself wearing only undergarments, Ashanti’s posts typically rack up tens of thousands of likes.

Ashanti struck a fierce pose in a new photo she shared, and her followers loved it. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

In a photo that she uploaded on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the R&B songstress is sporting a short multicolored dress with gloves, a fur pullover, a burgundy leather boot — she’s still wearing a medical boot since her recent foot surgery — and she caps it off with a beret and sunglasses.

“Nights in the city,” wrote the Long Island, New York, native in the caption.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Giving me cookie from Empire vibes 🔥🔥,” someone wrote about the outfit in the comments.

“He who finds you is a blessed man,” another person wrote about the singer herself.

“I mean Everyday You Kill It!” a third person commented.

And a lot of folks said how much they admired Ashanti’s pose in the photo, because with hand on hip and one leg in front of the other, the “Foolish” singer looked model-esque.

One person simply wrote the word “Pose!💗” underneath the photo.

And someone else wrote “Those legs!!!😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥.”

Meanwhile, another fan seemed to be so impressed with Ashanti’s post that he or she managed to just write ” Whoa 😍”

On the music front, the “Concrete Rose” creator will be playing at Connecticut’s Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino on Dec. 27, where she’ll join Monica, Keri Hilson, and Lil Mo, who are also on the bill.

After that, on New Year’s Eve, that same show will head to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, then Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House on Jan. 3. as part of the “Femme It Forward Tour.”

Ashanti will then do a solo show on Jan. 19 at Motor City Casino Hotel in Detroit.