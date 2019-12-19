‘Keyshia Did It!’: O.T. Genasis’ Rendition of ‘Love’ Gets Pulled From YouTube, and Fans Know Who Did It

It looks like the social media squabble between rapper O.T. Genasis and singer Keyshia Cole is getting messier by the minute.

Last week, the “Everybody Mad” rapper released a cover of Cole’s 2005 hit single “Love” and titled it “Never Knew.” Cole wasn’t too enthused by the rapper’s “Crip” rendition of her song, and she even spoke out publicly against it.

OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram, @otgenasis/Instagram)

After expressing her confusion about Genasis’ remake and listening to fans sing his cover, Cole seemed to understand the rapper made the song in the name of fun. Even on an Instagram Live video from Dec. 10, Cole claimed Genasis’ remake was “funny as hell” to her.

However, by Tuesday, Dec. 17, the “Cut It” rapper announced that the “Never Knew” music video was taken down from YouTube.

“They took ‘Never Knew’ down from YouTube…Somebody hated on my s–t smh,” he wrote via Instagram and added, “Damn cuzz ..Somebody don’t like me lol.”

@otgenasis/Instagram

In a separate post, Genasis threatened to upload the song to an adult website, writing, “I should go upload da song to pornhub since they wanna play lol.”

@otgenasis/Instagram

Although it’s not clear why Genasis’ music video was removed from YouTube, several fans believe Cole had something to do with it.

“We all kno who did it 😒😒😒 such a hater!! Keyshia did it cuzzhh. Damn that’s my s–t too ✅ “

“K.Cole ain’t going for that s–t. You almost made Dem forget da words to my song 🤣”

“Damn I f-cks with both versions 😔 Lmao we got love for you @keyshiacole stop acting like dat!!!!!”

“Prolly was @keyshiacole lol she a low key hater for real. 😂 you should be thankful somebody was exposing ya music 🤦🏿‍♂️ nobody was thinking bout u before this”

Cole has not yet responded to allegations of her getting Genasis’ song pulled.

She did, however, explain in a Dec. 9 tweet why she was upset about the rapper remaking her song.

“You kno. Once a artist creates something so close to the heart, we release it to the world,” she tweeted. “And no matter if that makes you laugh,cry, sing or all three. It’s been released. It’s you guys now. That song was very personal me, because it CHANGED MY LIFE. Maybe I did care 2 much.”