‘Elsa Ain’t Got S–t On You’: Lori Harvey Stuns in ‘Winter’ Look Amid Future Drama

Lori Harvey stunned many after she uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram dressed to the nines. She shared the pic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the same time many believe she’s dating Future.

That’s because the Atlanta rapper shared a video of himself and the 22-year-old driving in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in late November. And that’s despite Harvey’s mother Marjorie Harvey telling her not to date any rappers or athletes a while back.

In the newly posted photo, Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter is seen wearing a long white fitted dress, white heels, while carrying a white Chanel bag and sporting a small bit of jewelry.

“Winter White ❄️,” Harvey wrote next to the pic, which has received over 150,000 likes so far.

And among the nearly 1,000 comments, some honed in on the Chanel bag, others the dress, plus, there were some who mentioned how “pretty” they believe Harvey is.

Lori Harvey received plenty of compliments after she shared a photo of herself in all white. @lori_harvey_ Instagram

“You the baddest in this planet! No Cap!” one person wrote.

“Whew chilleeee Elsa ain’t got s–t on you ❤️😂🔥,” wrote another.

“Just ruin my life already 😭,” a third person commented.

And one of Harvey’s female fans said she was her “Woman crush.”

The model’s photo comes about a month after she returned to Instagram. Because after getting arrested in October on a misdemeanor hit and run charge she stopped posting.

Harvey then returned to Instagram in mid-November, and she’s been posting steadily ever since.

As of now, the It girl has an impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers and constantly shows them various looks and outfits. Harvey also had major success as a model, as she’s walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway show in Milan.

As far as her alleged new boo, the rapper has been dealing with his own drama after two ladies, Eliza Seraphin and Cindy Parker, came out and said that he fathered their children. He has denied being the father of their kids and is currently facing two paternity suits. According to The Blast, the ladies reportedly had their kids take a DNA test to see if they were half-siblings and it turned out it was 99.99% match.