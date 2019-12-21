‘Mami and Papi’: Joseline Hernandez and Her Beau Serve ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Vibes with Latest Couple Pic

Joseline Hernandez and her rumored fiancé DJ Balistic Beats left fans smitten this week after flaunting their love all over social media.

Aside from the pair’s unwavering sweet messages to each other on social media, they’re constantly posting the sweet moments they share. Wednesday evening, the former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram and uploaded a romantic photo of herself and Beats lounging on a yacht with champagne glasses in their hands.

DJ Balistic Beats and Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez modeled seductively beside her man in a black bikini as they posed for a power couple photo together. She captioned her post “Your Mami and Daddy!” and racked up more than 76,000 likes. Beats posted the same image of them on his IG page and wrote, “Shock and Awe✨.”

Fans instantly showered the couple with compliments.

“Yyyyaaasssa 👑 mami and papi. He such an upgrade YOU GO B–CH 💯 the real bonnie & clyde”

“F–king goals! You two 🔥 look so good together. Y’all gone have some beautiful kids 😍 love y’all”

“I’m so glad you’re happy❤️ blacklove. Im glad for u Joseline to see how great things are going for u 🤗”

“@joseline @balisticbeats The genuine article of top shelf drip. The pic is fire🔥 they gon kill it next year! Love this two together”

Hernandez and Beats publicly announced their relationship in April and seemingly have been inseparable since. The pair are allegedly engaged, and both have been photographed wearing wedding bands on their left ring fingers. Beats seemingly confirmed their engagement in a recent post where Hernandez called herself his “fiancé.”

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Last year, the 33-year-old mother was rumored to be dating R&B singer Tory Lanez, who denied having an official relationship with her after she posted an intimate photo of the two of them together in September 2018.

As for her and Stevie J., her ex-fiancé and the father of her daughter Bonnie Bella, they’ve made amends and reconciled their co-parenting relationship after going a year without speaking to each other. The pair apparently are still in a custody fight, and as of now Stevie J. seems to have custody of their toddler.