‘You Look Amazing’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker is celebrating her third trimester with a photo of her growing belly.

On Dec. 18, Walker uploaded two photos of herself and her husband Neek Bey to her Instagram. The first photo shows Walker with her shirt raised above her baby bump and hand on her hip while Bey kisses her stomach.

The second photo shows Walker pointing to her belly while Bey poses right beside it, both looking directly into the camera.

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker and husband Neek Bey show off baby bump. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

In a extended caption, Walker writes, “3rd trimester is HERE! I’m so glad I don’t have to photoshop my pics 🤣 just letting it hang lol. My feet and hands have been swollen lately. No stretch marks though. My appetite is OD!!!! I can eat eat eat and sleep lol.”

She goes on to praise her husband and mention how much she misses her mom, who passed away suddenly in October.

Fans showed support to the reality star and radio personality as she awaits the birth of what will be the first child for both her and Bey.

“Congratulations hun on the blessing that god has given the both of you.”

“❤❤❤ crazy but beautiful journey. Enjoy all the moments & slow down alittle.”

“So happy for you ❤️ Neek is an amazing man and your mother is definitely proud of you ❤️.”

“Dont worry U look amazing Char!❤️.”

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker points to her growing belly with husband Neek Bey. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

Walker is currently featured on the new season of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago.” After getting fired from 9MAG, Walker opened her own tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink, along with tattoo artist Jess Simpson.

A previous episode showed the mom-to-be confronting her former boss Ryan Henry and co-workers Don Brumfield and Phor Brumfield at an event.

Walker was upset after a rumor was spread that she and former 9MAG employee Van Johnson were intimate and felt that Henry, Don and Phor didn’t have her back.

“Y’all did not have my back in general. … If we really f–ked with each other like y’all claimed. Y’all wasn’t my brothers like that. Nobody came and hollered at me. … Y’all didn’t look out for me, y’all f–king looked out for each other! It is what it is,” she told them.

Fans praised her for speaking up about the incident.

“Yesss tell dey ass off Charmaine! 🤣 They ain’t have ya back at all last season n dey shld had. Now they looking dumb 🤡🤡🤡 three stooges thats wut dey get.”

“Good Move Char! Be about your Business Stay professional! You can only go up! They wanted to fire you and make you irrelevant but couldn’t. I’m happy for Charmaine take the platform and do something out of it.”