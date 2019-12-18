‘Double Standard’: Romeo Miller’s Shirtless Pic Backfires After Fans Bring Up His Critique of Angela Simmons

It seems folks aren’t letting Romeo Miller off the hook so easily after ending his friendship with former bestie and love interest Angela Simmons.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star suggested that he and Simmons grew apart in their friendship, adding that her thirst traps were apparently another reason. Fans, however, believe Miller may be perpetuating a double standard with his latest post.

On Monday evening, the rapper took to Instagram and posted a shirtless video of himself putting up Christmas ornaments while listening to his single “Ima Go Get It.”

Clearly tooting his own horn about his appearance, Miller added in his caption, “Yep it was only a matter of time before the shirt came off. Blame it on the eggnog 😂🤷🏽‍♂️🎄lmao.”

While several fans gushed over the “GUHH” star’s post, others brought up his seemingly estranged friend Simmons.

“I know @angelasimmons can b ALOT, but b nice to her @romeomiller. I 🥺 Ur better thn that…apologize on camera.”

“But u get mad at o girl for showing her body on the gram nigga please.”

“Look at you And you have the nerve to be hating on my girl @angelasimmons for the way move…smh 😒 the double standard”

On the latest episode of “GUHH,” Miller claimed his friendship with Simmons was doing him “more harm than good.” He also slammed her for posting provocative photos, indicating that they were “beneath” her.

“Your sister don’t have to do certain things, man, but you know Angela, she likes that camera,” Miller told Angela’s older sister, Vanessa Simmons, during the episode. “Your sister [and] NBA players taking pictures like these social media models. … You’re Angela Simmons, you don’t have to do all that.”

Simmons, on the other hand, claimed she was clueless about why Miller stopped communicating with her. She also accused him of breaking his promise to be there for her after her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was tragically killed in November 2018.

“After everything happen with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” Angela recently said on the “Breakfast Club.” “And to me he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”