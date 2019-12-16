‘Isn’t Worth It’: Angela Simmons Seemingly Throws Shot at Romeo Miller in Latest Beauty Post

Angela Simmons apparently still has a bone to pick with Romeo Miller, according to fans.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” actress shared a stunning photo to Instagram on Sunday with a questionable caption. She posted a picture of herself wearing a brown midi dress and black thigh-high boots while modeling fiercely in front of the camera.

She added in her caption, “Ooo I’m minding my business 💫.”

Angela Simmons . @angelasimmons/Instagram

Several fans were enamored with Simmons’ post, while others wondered if she was throwing shade at Miller.

“You are one sexy lady I wonder why romeo so mad 😍. The baddest and beautiful”

“You minding your business now after the stressful week Romeo. Stop talk bout him & go talk to him.”

“Don’t let any steal you shine @angelasimmons – any ‘friend’ that’s willing to disrespect you or your family isn’t worth your energy 💙💙!”

“Dang i never would see the day you go after Rome smh”

Simmons’s post comes nearly a week after she and Miller announced they were no longer friends on the new season of “GUHH.”

Miller claimed his friendship with Simmons was doing him “more harm than good” while also throwing shade at her slew of Instagram thirst traps.

Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller at the premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop” season 4 on May 22, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for We TV)

“Your sister don’t have to do certain things, man, but you know Angela, she likes that camera,” Miller said to Angela’s older sister, Vanessa Simmons. “Your sister [and] NBA players taking pictures like these social media models. … You’re Angela Simmons, you don’t have to do all that.”

He later clarified his position and wrote via Instagram on Dec. 13, “I will never unfriend someone over what they post on social media 😂 … As far as Me and Ang (just like others in my life), we haven’t been close in years, and I refuse to live a lie on tv.”

Simmons claimed she had no idea as to why her former bestie stopped communicating with her. She also accused Miller of breaking his promise to be there for her after her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was tragically killed in November 2018.

As of now, the two “GUHH” stars apparently are not on speaking terms.