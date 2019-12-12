‘Romeo Punching the Air’: Angela Simmons Shares Seductive Pool Pic, and Fans Bring Up Romeo Miller

It seems fans aren’t quite over Angela Simmons‘ current estrangement from “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Romeo Miller.

The 32-year-old reality TV actress recently vacationed in Bali, Indonesia, and took a storm of sexy swimwear pics. She took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo of herself posing in a pool on a unicorn float while wearing a sexy black bathing suit.

Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Simmons tagged her geolocation as Karma Beach, Bali, and added in her caption, “A friend told me I’m delusional. I almost fell off my unicorn. 🤷🏽‍♀️💕Thank you Bali. #WalkingInMyPurpose #BNB #builtnotbought.”

Several fans gawked over Simmons’ pool pic, while others brought up her now-distanced friend Miller.

“Romeo somewhere punching the air right now 😂 your curves are poppin tho 🤤”

“Stop making him angry 😂 you are fine tho”

” U out here really clowning..Ima tell u some babygirl that’s not gonna effect HIM.. Stop trying to make Romeo jealous”

“Keep building queen everyone has an opinion you look good! 🤷🏾‍♀️ too bad Rome”

Simmons’ post comes days after she and Miller confirmed they were no longer friends.

On the latest episode of “GUHH,” the former “My Cinderella” rapper claimed his friendship with Simmons was doing him “more harm than good.” He also criticized her thirst traps, indicating that the pictures she posts are beneath her.

Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons. (Photos: @romeomiller/Instagram, @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“Your sister don’t have to do certain things, man, but you know Angela, she likes that camera,” Miller told Angela’s older sister, Vanessa Simmons, during the episode. “Your sister [and] NBA players taking pictures like these social media models. … You’re Angela Simmons, you don’t have to do all that.”

Simmons, on the other hand, claimed she was clueless about why Miller stopped communicating with her. She also accused him of breaking his promise to be there for her after her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was tragically killed in November 2018.

“After everything happen with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, he was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” Angela told the “Breakfast Club” during an interview last week. “And to me he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

According to both Miller and Simmons, they’re not on speaking terms.