‘Damn Typo?’: Porsha Williams’ Photo of Baby Pilar Derails After Fans Zero In on Misspelled Word in Caption

Porsha Williams may have underestimated the power of spellcheck.

On Monday morning, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded an adorable picture of her 8-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena’ to the child’s official Instagram page. Williams, her fiancé Dennis McKinley and baby Pilar were apparently headed to a Christmas party when Williams snapped a photo of the infant in her car seat.

Porsha Williams’ 8-month-old daughter. @pilarjhena/Instagram)

The caption on baby Pilar’s picture read, “Starring mommy & daddy down on the way to family Christmas dinner lol ❤️. #GetMeOutThisCarSeat #PointemOut.”

Although fans gushed over baby Pilar’s cuteness, they also blasted Williams for apparently misspelling a word in the caption. She used “starring” when she meant to spell “staring.”

“This child is so cute 😍 but did Porsha say starring? 🤔”

“Why can’t y’all get staring correct!!? I mean I don’t expect Porsha to but there’s been a lotta other folk…”

“Y’all really fussin bout a damn typo?”

“Oh she meant staring 🤦 lol. PJ is already a mood 24/7 she’s already over y’all.”

On March 22, Williams, 38, gave birth to baby Pilar, her and McKinley’s first child together. They welcomed their baby girl at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The television personality kept her pregnancy a secret throughout summer 2018 before finally coming clean about expanding her family that September. She’d been on pins and needles about sharing her experience with the world, given her past miscarriage.

Pilar Jhena’ and mom Porsha Williams. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” she told People magazine last fall. “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past. … So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Before Williams gave birth to PJ in March, Williams said she already had plans to spoil her daughter with traditionally girly things, counting clothing among them.

“Remember back in the day when they used to have the ruffle socks and the patent leather shoes and the big ruffle dresses with the flowers?” she gushed to E! in November 2018 after learning she was expecting a girl. “I wanna have my little girl looking like a little baby doll.”