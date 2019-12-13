‘That’s a Blessing’: Steve Harvey Recalls the First Thing He Said to Wife Marjorie Harvey When He Met Her

During his “Rolling with Steve Harvey” segments on “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey likes to describe moments in his life to a live audience, and he typically talks about his career, wife Marjorie Harvey and their family.

On Tuesday, Steve shared a throwback clip of the segment to his Twitter page gushing over his wife of 12 years. In the video, Steve revealed the first thing he said to Marjorie when they met.

“The first word I said to Marjorie was, ‘lady I don’t know who you are’; I stopped the show. I said, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’ma marry you one day,” he recalled.

Steve Harvey (left) and Marjorie Harvey (right) continue to receive a lot of positive words about their marriage throughout intermittent and unfounded breakup rumors. (Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

They two met in the 1980s at one of his shows and began dating. However, they broke up and went their separate ways. After several failed marriages on both sides, the two reconnected and ended up marrying in 2007.

Fans gushed over Steve and Marjorie’s love story in the comments.

“AND YALL BEEN TOGETHER EVERY SENSE, THATS A BLESSING.”

“I wish I could have a man like you one day.”

“Speak it Steve. There is life and death in the tongue . So be careful of spoken words.”

One fan, however, commented on the ongoing rumors about Marjorie using Steve for his money.

“She’ll be there as long as the money is there— ha ha.”

The Harveys have been plagued with divorce rumors over the last few years after Steve and Marjorie were both spotted without their wedding rings.

However, the couple seem to be on good terms. Steve recently shared a holiday photo of the lovebirds on Twitter and captioned it “I’m with the baddest chick #MarjorieHarvey”

Fans swooned over their photo.

“How about y’all the baddest couple #teamwork #teamcompliments.”

“Alright na Steve lol happy holidays.”

The couple share a blended family of seven children and five grandkids.