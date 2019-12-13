‘Stand Your Ground’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Side With Rachel Leigh After Ryan Henry Reveals He’s Been Sleeping in His Shop

It looks like “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stars Ryan Henry and Rachel Leigh won’t be reuniting their family anytime soon. The 9MAG Tattoo shop owner recently sat down with his ex to discuss personal matters, but it appears his honesty didn’t work out in his favor.

Last week, fans learned that Henry had been sleeping in his tattoo shop ever since he and Leigh split, and Wednesday night’s episode shows the mother of his child asking him about it after their son revealed it to her.

“I’m not here on purpose,” he told her. “I’m just tryna figure s–t out.”

He continued, “My goal was to try to fix where I was wrong to be able to get back home with ya’ll.”

But Leigh wasn’t feeling it. She questioned his actions, saying, “So you front on the whole relationship, then after it’s over with, that’s when you get smart?”

Ryan Henry and Rachel Leigh. (Photo: VH1 screen grab)

After more back-and-forth between the two, it seems that they weren’t able to come to an agreement.

Fans chimed on their conflict, some agreeing with Henry, while others sided with Leigh.

“Stand your ground Rachel 👏🏽.”

“She act like she was a good one did no wrong foh.”

“The what happen when a nigga push you. You stop gaf and turn cold.”

“She’s over it .. you can see it in her face n hear it in her tone..”

“She had a whole baby with someone else I’m confused on why Ryan still tryna be with her? She’s 4 the streets!”

One fan rooted for the both of them.

“I want them to work so bad 😩 idk y.”

Season 5 saw the demise of their relationship after the Pear Nova owner learned that Henry cheated on her with former cast mate and tattoo artist Katrina “Kat” Jackson.

“What happened between me and Kat, that was a mistake. But if Rachel don’t wanna forgive me, she not gon’ forgive me,” Henry said in his confessional during season 5.

While the high school sweethearts might not be repairing their relationship anytime soon, they co-parent their 12-year-old son together and even work in the same building.