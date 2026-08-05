‘Oh Wow … He Has No Idea’: Trump Struggles to Explain Himself, Replacing Simple Words with Bizarre Phrases That Leave Viewers Confused

President Donald Trump once commanded crowds with bombastic speeches that electrified his supporters.

But now he has to dance and repeat wild stories with embarrassing gaffes to keep his MAGA supporters enthused.

Even when confronted with uncomfortable questions, Trump frequently launches into a fiery rant that leaves viewers confused.

President Donald Trump’s strange choice of words leaves viewers confused and amused. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Aug 3, the president invited the press into the Oval Office to witness the signing of an executive order establishing the Military Spouse Commission.

The introduction of the new advisory group took a back seat when a reporter changed the subject to Trump’s ongoing Washington beautification initiative.

‘Wow’: Trump Thought He Had the Crowd with His Speech Before One Bizarre Tale Left Viewers Wondering If He Lost His Train of Thought

Trump repeated the friendly media member’s praise of Washington’s “renaissance” under the current administration, then began lauding his own cosmetic ventures around the city.

“It’s clean, it’s safe, and you haven’t seen anything yet,” he stated about the various parks across the nation’s capital.

The polarizing MAGA leader said crews were replacing old grass across Washington’s fields, seemingly referring to parks, before launching into an unusual comparison between grass and people.

“You know, grass is like humans. It has a life. This grass hasn’t been changed in a hundred years. We’re doing all the fields,” he explained.

Trump was revisiting the same grass story days he’d told days earlier. This time, viewers fixated on his habit of replacing simple words with bizarre phrases that left them confused and scratching their heads.

The odd comparison led to someone sarcastically tweeting that Trump has mush for brains. Others claimed, “He has no idea what is going on.”

“Every day it’s another insane comment from Trump. When will all Americans wake up to this idiot not being fit for office?” wrote another X user.

A third person joked, “Oh wow he learned plants are alive this week. Good for him.”

Trump later pivoted to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, one of his highest-profile Washington makeover projects.

CNN side by side video of Trump saying today he didn’t know the reflecting pool contractor and…



Trump in April saying: I have a guy who's unbelievable at doing swimming pools. I'm going to send my contractor over. pic.twitter.com/O75dRMFztr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

The $16 million renovation was a public relations headache from the start. But it turned into a fiasco after Trump claimed vandals created a 300-foot gash in the pool’s liner.

His own handpicked U.S. attorney for D.C., Jeanine Pirro, later acknowledged in court filings that the damage stemmed from the no-bid contractors’ “botched installation.”

Federal prosecutors dropped the criminal cases against the alleged vandals, including a former Olympic canoeist. Trump still insisted he has video evidence of the crimes but appeared to forget a few words while trying to describe it.

“We have photographs or tapes, like moving cameras, right? We have them where people are on the side, cutting it with a box knife,” Trump insisted, without providing evidence.

He forgot the word “V-I-D-E-O.”



We’re watching his brain disintegrate in real time. pic.twitter.com/VOzjnA9Ppd — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) August 3, 2026

“He forgot the word ‘V-I-D-E-O,’” one X commenter asserted. “We’re watching his brain disintegrate in real time.

Another detractor wondered, “Are ‘moving cameras’ anything like ‘moving pictures?’ He does like his old-fashioned terms. Yeah, he’s really confused about how to use words.”

“LOL, it’s like talking to my six-year-old. WTF,” one person remarked.

Others called out Trump for failing to back up his vandalism claims.

The exchange added to a growing list of moments in which Trump replaced simple words with bizarre phrases or took credit for statements he never actually made. At times, those verbal detours have also made him appear insensitive.

His July 21 Oval Office meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun offered another example.

While discussing the severe earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June, Trump veered off on a confusing tangent that left viewers shaking their heads.

Trump: Venezuela is a very happy place. They had a tragic event that took place a couple of days ago, a couple of weeks ago. They had a they had a movement, a shifting of earth that was unbelievable. I guess you would call it an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ARYGcHRpP9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

“Venezuela is a very happy place,” Trump said. “They had a tragic event that took place a couple of days ago, a couple of week ago.”

The former reality TV star searched for the right word for several seconds. Instead of saying “earthquake,” he first called it a “shifting of Earth” before adding, “It was an earthquake, I guess you would call it.”

Trump has struggled to recall common words in recent weeks. He has also claimed to have invented century-old words like “equalize,” prompting renewed questions about his mental acuity.