‘You Want to Sit Here and Attack Me?!’: RFK Jr. Tried to End the Debate With One Personal Shot at CNN’s Dana Bash — She Landed a Gut Punch He Never Recovered From

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. barely made it through the first question before the interview veered off course.

The clash made one thing clear: the pandemic may have ended, but the fight over its truth is still burning.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Health and Human Services Secretary accused the network of lying during the pandemic, and snapped at host Dana Bash as she fact‑checked him in real time and refused to back down.

CNN’s “State of the Union” Dana Bash had a clash for the ages with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy JR. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

The tension didn’t just build — it detonated. And the irony was impossible to miss. The man who helped fuel vaccine misinformation during the COVID era was suddenly insisting he was the one being unfairly attacked.

During the segment, Kennedy defended President Donald Trump’s pandemic record and attempted to redirect blame onto Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic, igniting a 21‑minute shouting match with Bash that underscored how deeply misinformation still shapes public debate around the global outbreak.

‘The People Don’t Trust You!’: RFK Jr. Cut Off the Wrong Senator — She Stopped the Entire Hearing and Turned One Awkward Exchange Into a Full-Blown Problem for Trump

“You have been placing nearly all the blame on the COVID pandemic and the way that the U.S. responded to it squarely with Dr. Fauci,” Bash told Kennedy. “But of course, he worked for President Trump. Does President Trump also deserve some of the blame?”

Kennedy argued Trump deserved little blame for the U.S. response.

“President Trump, as you recall, wanted to end lockdowns,” Kennedy said. “I think the thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns, the lockdown that shut down 3.5 million businesses in our country with no due process, no just compensation. All of our churches closed, our schools, and our children are still paying the price for that. And yet we had the worst outcome of any country in the world … We have the highest death rate from COVID of any nation on earth.”

But Bash challenged those claims.

“That’s not accurate,” she said, noting that public‑health experts had pointed to chronic illness rates, gaps in the health‑care system, and vaccine misinformation as major factors. Kennedy snapped back: “You just said what I said was inaccurate. What I said was accurate.”

The tension escalated as Bash pointed out that “there are other countries that had higher” death rates, citing data from Johns Hopkins. Kennedy continued defending Trump while shifting blame to Fauci, accusing him of driving lockdowns and suppressing dissent.

When Bash asked how he would prepare for the next pandemic, Kennedy pivoted again, saying, “We need to protect our constitutional rights… During COVID, we completely dismantled our constitutional rights.”

Bash tried to steer the conversation back to public‑health planning.

“Forgive me, but you’re just, you’re talking about rights, and I’m asking about a potential public health crisis.”

Kennedy insisted doctors were “being marginalized and vilified,” then accused Bash directly, saying, “Of course you want to move on, ’cause you were part of the problem!”

Bash shot back: “No, I wasn’t part of the problem!”

Kennedy pressed harder. “There was absolute press malpractice,” he argued. “You weren’t doing your job. … You were beating up on people who were dissenting.”

Bash then responded, “Do you want to sit here and attack me or do you want to have conversations about public health?”

“You’re attacking me!” Kennedy erupted.

Bash countered, “I’m not attacking you! I’m asking questions about how to prevent the next pandemic.”

The interview boiled over when Bash stated that vaccines had saved lives.

“It is also factually true that the COVID vaccine worked. The COVID vaccine prevented deaths. There is data, upon data, upon data.”

Kennedy pounced again: “You think the COVID vaccine protected children?”

Bash replied, “I think that what I have to talked to scientists and doctors—”

Kennedy cut her off: “Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine?”

Bash didn’t hesitate: “I can!… I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation, disinformation there could have been a hundred to two hundred thousand lives in the U.S. saved…”

Kennedy exploded: “You are saying nonsense!”

Bash fired back: “I am not saying nonsense! Excuse me! Excuse me!”

Kennedy escalated further: “Cite me the study! What study?!”

Bash challenged Kennedy again: “What studies are you talking about? You’re actually talking about studies that actually don’t exist!”

Another moment turned personal when RFK Jr. said, “You probably don’t understand this because you’re not a scientist.”

Bash calmly replied without missing a beat: “Well, you are not either.”

The first half ended with Kennedy accusing CNN of fearmongering.

Bash said, “It was a scary time and people made mistakes. Absolutely.” Kennedy shot back: “You were scaring people!” Bash asked why. Kennedy replied, “Because that was the job of CNN!”

Bash cut in: “OK, stop!” and defended the network’s coverage.

Reactions online were blistering.

One viewer wrote, “RFK, Jr. did not come onto CNN to answer questions. He came on to attack Dana Bash. Horrifying to think that this unqualified, anti-science and anti-truth ignoramus is in charge of the health of Americans. He is a menace to America and the world, enabled by Trump.”

Another said, “Blaming the press, blaming Fauci, blaming everyone but the Trump administration… What a clown show.”

A third added, “Robert Kennedy is an insufferable bloviating fool!… Just a loud ignoramus throwing disparaging darts at people far more qualified than he is.”

Another commenter warned, “Problem is if you give RFK Jr any platform he will hijack it… SHAME on Cassidy & the GOP senators for approving this guy.”

Kennedy has spent months attacking Fauci, even as U.S. measles cases have reached a 35-year high under his vaccine policies. Republicans have intensified efforts to investigate and potentially prosecute Fauci, who invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during congressional testimony last week.

Trump, who privately received the COVID vaccine in 2021 while publicly downplaying the virus, has sidestepped questions about whether Fauci should be prosecuted.