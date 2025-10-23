‘He Thinks He’s Slick’: Cheryl Hines Blows the Lid Off Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Secret Scheme to Bury the Heat Following His Cheating Affair After Leak

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, have been married for 11 years, but it hasn’t always been marital bliss.

The couple nearly separated and strategized a plan to address the public after Kennedy was caught exchanging inappropriate text messages with former New York Magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, have survived more than a few scandals during his political career. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kennedy’s 2024 presidential run exploded after social media learned that Nuzzi had an affair via text during his campaign.

Hines gave an interview this week where she revealed that Kennedy offered her a “fake separation” after the scandal broke in an attempt to take the “heat off” his wife. The 71-year-old’s offer was declined by his Hines, who called the plan unhelpful but a “sweet notion.”

“For a couple to say, ‘Maybe we should just say we’re not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier.’ That’s pretty dramatic and pretty extreme,” the former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress told Fox News Digital in an Oct. 20 interview as she was promoting her new memoir, “Unscripted.”

“Things got dramatic during this presidential campaign,” Hines continued. “Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby. They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby. So Bobby felt, ‘’You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?’ You’re in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine.”

Nuzzi lost her job over the cheating scandal, as well as her fiancé, journalist Ryan Lizza. According to Page Six, she has written a book about the affair called “American Canto.” The book will reportedly share the salacious and scandalous text messages, as well as bombshell revelations that could “incinerate” his marriage.

“It’s hard to imagine RFK surviving this with his marriage and job intact,” a source told Page Six.

Hines claimed that she wasn’t bothered by the texts between her husband and another woman.

“I’m OK to have conversations like that with people and, to me, it doesn’t define somebody,” she said. “To some people, it does, and it’s like, you can’t control it. There’s nothing I can do about it, so I have to let it wash over me.”

Folks on social media weighed in on the news, and one user pointed out that if Hines had agreed to the fake separation, it would have given her husband the freedom to cheat.

“Lol! It would allow him to openly date while still ‘married,'” they wrote. “He thinks he’s slick! Lmao,” added another. A third said, “Loyal woman…won’t leave her man.”

However, according to The New York Post, she is bothered by Nuzzi’s book. A source told the outlet that she was in a state of “shock and distress” over the tell-all, and they also claimed that she really was upset over the emotional cheating and contemplated divorce.

“Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed,” claimed the source. “She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and had been relieved that the scandal had seemingly blown over.”

During an Oct. 14 appearance on “The View,” the 60-year-old actress defended her wayward husband’s policies with the hosts after Whoopi Goldberg noted that Kennedy is “not a doctor” and sometimes spreads disinformation.

“Ninety percent of secretaries of the HHS have not been doctors,” said Hines. “But they’ve had a science background.” After Sunny Hostin noted that Kennedy is the “least-qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” Hines got feisty and pointed her finger at Hostin and continued to defend her husband. At one point, Hostin interrupted her, and she exclaimed, “May I — May I finish?”

“American Canto” reportedly will be available on Dec. 2.