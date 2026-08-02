‘F–king Moron!’: Barack Obama Unloads on Donald Trump and His Son Behind Closed Doors in Profanity-Laced Rant

Former President Barack Obama let loose on President Donald Trump and his oldest son Donald Trump Jr. behind closed doors, calling his successor an “idiot” and a “liar” and using the F-bomb in describing Don Jr.’s intelligence level.

Former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, documented the explosive comments from Obama in a diary written during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently leaked by the anti-vaxxer Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Obama reached out to Fauci in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while Fauci was serving as Chief Medical Advisor to then-President Joe Biden and as Trump’s MAGA supporters were ranting and raving about the top infectious disease expert’s COVID-19 policies, according to The Daily Beast.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in John Lewis Plaza, on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Fauci supported vaccines, masking in public, and lockdowns, something that drove conservatives crazy as the deadly pandemic continued to unfold throughout 2020 and 2021.

In several journal entries, Fauci wrote about a 2021 conversation with Obama where he told the former president about the “crazy things that the far-right Republicans” were accusing him of during the height of the pandemic and as thousands of Americans were dying.

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This was during the same time frame that Don Jr. had accused Fauci of experimenting on puppies after an erroneous story published in a scientific journal. The oldest Trump son began selling various apparel and hats on his website with the slogan “Fauci Kills Puppies.”

In his diary, Fauci wrote that in the conversation with Obama, the former president called Don Jr. a “f-cking moron,” then apologized for his language.

“But went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathological liar,” Fauci continued in the journal entry.

“He was very upset that none of the moderate Republicans were actually speaking out on my behalf and were distancing themselves from all of this terrible, slanderous behavior against me,” the medical expert detailed.

Daily Beast readers loved Obama’s colorful descriptions of the Trumps, adding their own choice comments.

“Obama is spot on with describing the Orange stain and Orange stain Jr.,” one reader proclaimed. Another agreed, “Perfectly stated.”

Others piled on, “He’s not wrong.”

Comments about Obama’s remarks also exploded on X.

“DARK OBAMA IS HERE!” one user stated. This poster remarked, “Now I love Obama, even more.”

Kennedy actually gave Fauci’s journal to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who released it as he tries to pin the pandemic on Fauci. Paul has amped up right-wing conspiracy theories that the former ex-NIAID chief tried to cover up the origin of the deadly virus, which they claimed leaked from a lab in China.

Experts believe the COVID-19 virus originated in a wet market in Wuhan, China, near the laboratory. No evidence shows the virus spread from the lab.

But Paul is like a dog with a bone in his pursuit of Fauci, trying to pin criminal charges on the highly respected researcher over accusations that Fauci mishandled the response to the pandemic.

Paul has tried to refer Fauci for criminal prosecution on at least three occasions, twice under Biden and now again under the Trump administration, according to the New York Post.

Fauci really got under Paul’s skin at a Senate hearing before the Homeland Security Committee Wednesday, where the disease expert invoked the Fifth Amendment at least 100 times, according to news reports.

Fauci accused Paul of trying to use the hearing to ultimately jail the longtime government servant, something Paul has called for numerous times

At the start of the hearing in his opening statement, Fauci alleged Paul called for the hearing because of his “obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution” and said Paul’s release of his “unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me.”

“The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars,’” the 85-year-old Fauci stated before invoking the Fifth throughout the hearing.

Paul and Republicans are now calling for Contempt of Congress charges against Fauci.