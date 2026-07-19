‘No Way’: Leaked Memo on Trump’s Florida Airport Forces Airline to Clarify Its Policy Change as Travelers Threaten Boycott

President Donald Trump is causing more outrage after slapping his name on another historical monument that predates him.

This month, his name was added to a Florida airport in Palm Beach, newly christened Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The fallout has not forced the airline to speak up in hopes of avoiding a company boycott.

President Donald Trump meets with the press , March 23, 2026, while departing for Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/The White House)

United Airlines is reportedly giving travelers an unusual escape hatch after President Donald Trump’s newly renamed Florida airport sparked boycott calls.

According to a leaked memo, the airline will offer passengers free flight changes to other locations in the Sunshine State to avoid arriving at DJT in Palm Beach County.

The rare policy comes just days after the airport’s rebranding ignited backlash. United is one of the first airlines to reportedly adjust its customer service approach in response to the controversy.

An internal memorandum leaked to Live And Let’s Fly details what the company is telling reservation agents when they are confronted by offended ticket purchasers.

“If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA),” read a portion of the memo.

The message also offered further direction with a suggested response to customers that read, “I understand that you’d rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?”

A spokesperson for United gave a statement to Fox Business claiming the memo was “poorly worded and not accurate.”

The statement also pushed back on Trump’s branding being an acceptable cause for a new flight reservation.

“United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons,” the airline’s representative stated. “However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three-letter code.”

United’s response arrived after people flooded social media with complaints that the supposed decision to offer additional arrival options. One person who couldn’t believe what was happening wrote, “No way this is true.”

“Yes f—k that I’ll never fly to that airport. Might as well rename it … because Trump is deeply implicated in everything Epstein. Not to mention 28 women accusing him…” tweeted an enraged poster.

One equally outraged commenter wrote, “Thanks, now I can take another airline and avoid united. Much appreciated exposing their TDS.”

Another account on X warned, “The MILLIONS who voted for President Trump should not fly with @united. Poor decision making is DANGEROUS in the airline industry.”

@msnow MS NOW’s @alextabetmsnow spoke to travelers at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, and got their reactions to the name change. #news ♬ original sound – MS NOW

While the intense anger rages in MAGA world, local Florida passengers have begun expressing their frustration with Palm Beach International Airport being turned into a monument for the head of the MAGA movement.

“I resent that the name is on every institution that we have. This included,” one woman told MS Now during on-site interviews at DJT airport.

Another outraged traveler at the location said, “I think it’s disgusting, ridiculous, pompous, and a lot of other bad things,” before adding, “It makes me sick every time I even see the sign on [Interstate 95].”

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s attempt to celebrate Donald Trump Airport on the day of the renaming with a sign-related video backfired.

Was this logo generated with AI? Look at the talons on the eagle; the one on the right is fused into the olive branch. And the shading on the thighs is different in each leg, with no symmetry. https://t.co/lT8Gn7COy5 pic.twitter.com/gGp0Vc93dh — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 9, 2026

On July 9, Duffy, 54, posted a clip of a highway sign morphing from “Welcome to… Palm Beach International Airport” to “Welcome to… President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

Social media users noticed that the Secretary’s post appeared to contain several AI-generated mistakes, including an asymmetric eagle logo.

In February, lawmakers in the Florida Senate and House of Representatives passed legislation allowing the name of Palm Beach International to be changed to Donald J. Trump International.

That same month, news broke that the Trump Organization filed an application at the federal trademark office for exclusive rights to use the president’s name on airports.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the renaming bill into law in March, and the change went into effect on July 9. The three-letter DJT airport code set to become official on Aug. 18.